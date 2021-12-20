Vast numbers of people outside of urban areas and in the far reaches of Washington have been shut out of the digital world during the coronavirus pandemic, making it difficult or impossible to connect to schools, government institutions, businesses and other vital resources.

To try to solve the digital divide in Washington and elsewhere, Congress last month approved $65 billion for expanding high-speed internet, or broadband, in its massive infrastructure bill. Of that, $2 billion is reserved for tribal lands — where only 65% of residents had broadband access as of 2019, according to a U.S. Department of Interior report. Separately, Washington’s Broadband Office is about to start awarding out grants with money already allocated by the state Legislature.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.