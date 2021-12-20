Vast numbers of people outside of urban areas and in the far reaches of Washington have been shut out of the digital world during the coronavirus pandemic, making it difficult or impossible to connect to schools, government institutions, businesses and other vital resources.
To try to solve the digital divide in Washington and elsewhere, Congress last month approved $65 billion for expanding high-speed internet, or broadband, in its massive infrastructure bill. Of that, $2 billion is reserved for tribal lands — where only 65% of residents had broadband access as of 2019, according to a U.S. Department of Interior report. Separately, Washington’s Broadband Office is about to start awarding out grants with money already allocated by the state Legislature.
Troops find religious exemption for vaccines unattainable
More than 12,000 military service members refusing the COVID-19 vaccine are seeking religious exemptions, and so far they are having zero success.
That total lack of approvals is creating new tensions within the military, even as the vast majority of the armed forces have gotten vaccinated.
The services, urgently trying to keep the coronavirus pandemic in check by getting troops vaccinated, are now besieged with exemption requests they are unlikely to approve. Meanwhile, troops claiming religious reasons for avoiding the shots are perplexed because exemptions are theoretically available, yet seem impossible to obtain.
Caught in the middle are chaplains, who must balance the desire to offer compassionate care and guidance to personnel with the need to explain a complicated process that may well be futile. They also must assess requests from those who may be using religion as an excuse to avoid a vaccine that, while credited with preventing needless deaths, has become politically charged.
The U.S. could soon quadruple its recordfor daily coronavirus cases — and hospitalizations are rising, too, as omicron cases grow exponentially. "This is the moment" when all adults should have booster shots, public health experts say. But less than a third of fully vaccinated Americans have gotten boosters. Here's how to find one near you.