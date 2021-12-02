Health officials in California reported the first identified omicron case in the U.S. on Wednesday. The individual who tested positive had recently returned from a trip to South Africa. Everyone they were in contact with tested negative, officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is designing safety measures against the possible transmision of the virus, including plans to require people traveling to the U.S. to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken a day prior to boarding, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Officials in Brazil are also considering new safety measures as three omicron cases are confirmed in the country. The measures under consideration include requiring proof of vaccination and canceling Carnival celebrations altogether if conditions worsen. Brazil has lost 610,000 lives to the virus, second only to the United States.

