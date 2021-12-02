The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is designing safety measures against the possible transmision of the virus, including plans to require people traveling to the U.S. to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken a day prior to boarding, even if they are fully vaccinated.
Officials in Brazil are also considering new safety measures as three omicron cases are confirmed in the country. The measures under consideration include requiring proof of vaccination and canceling Carnival celebrations altogether if conditions worsen. Brazil has lost 610,000 lives to the virus, second only to the United States.
South Korea breaks daily virus record for 2nd straight day
South Korea broke its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day on Thursday with more than 5,200 new cases, as pressure mounted on a health care system grappling with rising hospitalizations and deaths.
The rapid delta-driven spread comes amid the emergence of the new omicron variant, which is seen as potentially more contagious than previous strains of the virus, and has fueled concerns about prolonged pandemic suffering.
South Korea confirmed its first five omicron cases Wednesday night linked to arrivals from Nigeria, prompting the government to tighten its border controls.
The country will require all passengers arriving from abroad over the next two weeks to quarantine for at least 10 days, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status. South Korea since Sunday had already banned short-term foreign travelers arriving from eight southern African nations, including South Africa, and has now extended the same rules to foreigners coming from Nigeria.
What’s the status of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US?
It’s on hold indefinitely because of legal challenges, but employers can still require the shots.
To control the spread of COVID-19, President Joe Biden previously said businesses with 100 or more employees would need to require COVID-19 vaccination or have workers get tested weekly for the virus. The rule was to take effect Jan. 4, affecting about 84 million workers nationwide.
On Nov. 6, a federal appeals court in New Orleans put the rule on hold, saying it was “a one-size fits-all sledgehammer” that was too broad. Ten days later, all challenges to the requirement were consolidated in another appeals court in Cincinnati.
Biden plans to extend mask mandates for travelers through March
President Joe Biden will extend until mid-March a requirement that travelers wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and transit stations, a person familiar with the decision said Wednesday night.
The move to extend the mandate, which was set to expire Jan. 18, is part of a much broader winter strategy for combating COVID-19 that Biden is to announce Thursday, during a visit to the National Institutes of Health. The strategy will also include a new requirement that international travelers be tested for COVID-19 one day before departing for the United States, according to officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The mask mandate extension was first reported by Reuters on Wednesday.
Biden will unveil his strategy as the new variant, known as omicron, is encircling the globe. On Wednesday, health officials in California announced the first confirmed case of the variant in the United States, in a patient in San Francisco who arrived Nov. 22 from South Africa.
Germany backs restrictions for unvaccinated as mandate looms
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that people who aren’t vaccinated will be excluded from nonessential stores, cultural and recreational venues, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections that again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period.
Speaking after a meeting with federal and state leaders, Merkel the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals in Germany could become overloaded with people suffering COVID-19 infections, which are more likely to be serious in those who haven’t been vaccinated.
“The situation in our country is serious,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measure an “act of national solidarity.”
Merkel herself backed the most contentious proposal of imposing a general vaccine mandate. If passed, it could take effect as early as February.
Washingtonians officially have a new way to prove vaccination. The state has launched its digital WA Verify tool for real after a halting rollout. Here's how it works and where to sign up.
The political fight over vaccine mandates is putting us on track for a federal government shutdown, with a key deadline tomorrow. Need to catch up? Here's a quick look at what's going on with the mandates and legal challenges.
Donald Trump, superspreader? The former president tested positive days before he shared the debate stage with then-presidential nominee Joe Biden, his former chief of staff says. Trump then had a series of close interactions with others, including Gold Star families, before the public knew of his COVID-19 case.