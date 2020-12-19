A week after the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration approved a second one Friday, boosting efforts to beat back the coronavirus pandemic.
While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were created using the same technology and report similar effectiveness, Moderna’s is more temperature-stable, can ship in smaller packages and doesn’t require dilution. Here’s what to expect as the second COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in Washington.
Seattle-area teachers will be near the front of the COVID-19 vaccine line, students in the back. What's that mean for reopening schools?
Washington received its first batch of coronavirus vaccines this week, but vaccine makers have only just started testing the group that will likely be the last inoculated: children.
As a result, it could be as late as mid-2021 before most children are vaccinated, several experts say, although older high schoolers may be inoculated sooner because the recently authorized Pfizer vaccine is approved for people 16 and older.
Teachers, however, could be near the front of the line, potentially becoming eligible shortly after first-priority groups such as health care workers and long-term care residents are immunized, a federal advisory group has suggested. The group is meeting Dec. 19-20 to vote on who should be prioritized next.
So what does this mean for reopening school buildings? It’s not entirely clear.
Some school districts have already opened schools without an available vaccine. And many more may choose to do so following Gov. Jay Inslee’s announcement Wednesday that loosens disease metric benchmarks guiding when schools reopen.
But districts have followed past state guidance to varying degrees. What might make the real difference, some physicians and disease researchers say, is when a majority of teachers are vaccinated.
“That conversation should be happening now … not the way we’ve always done it [during the pandemic], which is this totally ‘wait and see,’” said Dimitri Christakis, director of the Center for Child Health, Behavior & Development at Seattle Children’s Research Institute.
Covid-19 is devastating communities of color. Can vaccines counter racial inequity?
Haywood County, a majority-Black community not far from Memphis, has one health department, one nursing home and no hospitals. The fatality rate from covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is 50 percent higher than the state average.
But a supply of vaccines based strictly on its population would leave the county in the Tennessee Delta, site of the first known slaying of an NAACP member for civil rights activities, woefully short. There would be too few doses to make a dent in the disease’s burden on residents of color, who have been “devastated, both young and old,” said Gloria Jean Sweet-Love, who lives in Brownsville, the county seat, and serves as president of the NAACP’s state conference.
“Can you believe it?” she asked. “In the richest country in the world.”
To account for the disparity, state officials are doing something unusual. They are taking a portion of their share of shots off the top and rushing it to places beset by poverty, poor housing and other factors most linked to the pandemic’s disproportionate toll on people of color. Explaining the move recently, Michelle Fiscus, who leads Tennessee’s immunization program, said, “Covid-19 has revealed that great disparity in outcomes for Black Americans.”
The approach illustrates the urgent effort by public health agencies to make sure inoculation against a virus that has ravaged communities of color – killing 1 in 1,000 Black Americans by the fall – saves the lives of the most at-risk people. The task is made more difficult by the need to reverse the inequities endangering people of color without enshrining an explicit system of racial preferences in the distribution of shots, which could prompt political blowback and legal challenges. It is harder still because of the limited initial supply of the vaccine, which is pitting essential workers, who are disproportionately people of color, against older Americans.
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group has signaled it will recommend prioritization of certain essential workers, in part to address racial disparities exposed by the pandemic. People of color are overrepresented in industries such as food processing and transit, in jobs impossible to do from home. Some of these workers could gain access to the shots early in the new year, after health-care workers and residents and staffers at long-term care facilities.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to vote Sunday on recommendations for the next priority groups, heightening the pressure on state officials to refine their plans. The focus on essential workers as a way to advance equity has gained support from all 14 members of the independent panel of experts. Beth Bell, a clinical professor of global health at the University of Washington who chairs the panel’s vaccine working group, bluntly expressed the calculus: “If we’re serious about valuing equity, we need to have that baked in early in the vaccination process.”
Here’s what people with allergies should know about COVID vaccines
Allergic reactions reported in two health workers who received a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in Alaska this week have reignited concerns that people with a history of extreme immune flare-ups might not be good candidates for the newly cleared shots.
The two incidents follow another pair of cases in Britain. Three of the four were severe enough to qualify as anaphylaxis, a severe and potentially life-threatening reaction. But all four people appear to have recovered.
Health officials on both sides of the pond are vigilantly monitoring vaccinated people to see if more cases emerge. Last week, British drug regulators recommended against the use of Pfizer’s vaccine in people who have previously had anaphylactic reactions to food, medicines or vaccines.
These events are raising questions.
What do we know about the people who had bad reactions? Do we know for sure that their reactions were caused by the vaccine? What about people with a history of severe allergies? What does the FDA say about these reactions? What about Moderna’s vaccine?
Experts are trying to provide answers.
One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.
King County Metro Transit riders are coping with sudden trip delays and cancellations because of an operator shortage, blamed mostly on the coronavirus outbreak. Metro missed more than 516 runs this past workweek. Many are staying home because they’re exposed to or ill with COVID-19, caring for family members, or taking leave as a precaution.
Congress is rapidly moving to receive the coronavirus vaccine, with both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell getting the shot on Friday and the top Capitol doctor urging others to join them. It is unclear whether all 535 members of the House and Senate will choose to get the vaccine.
Increasingly desperate California hospitals are being “crushed” by soaring coronavirus infections with one Los Angeles emergency doctor predicting Friday that rationing of care is imminent. In the last week California has reported more than a quarter-million cases and 1,500 deaths.
Sign-ups for “Obamacare” health insurance plans are trending more than 6% higher amid surging coronavirus cases and deepening economic misery, according to preliminary figures released Friday by the government.
The state Department of Health reported 3,693 new coronavirus cases and 13 fewer deaths, a result of a recent change in reporting methodology, as of Friday evening. The update brings the state's totals to 220,268 cases and 3,104 deaths, meaning that 1.4% of people diagnosed in Washington have died, according to the DOH. The data is as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
With Friday’s emergency approval of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, Washington health officials now have a second tool in the fight against the disease, and it’s one that’s more flexible and should help vaccinate smaller communities farther from major hospitals. But key differences — Moderna is more temperature-stable, can ship in smaller packages and does not require dilution — will shape where =officials direct these important doses and who has access.
Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.
