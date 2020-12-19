A week after the first COVID-19 vaccine was approved in the United States, the Food and Drug Administration approved a second one Friday, boosting efforts to beat back the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were created using the same technology and report similar effectiveness, Moderna’s is more temperature-stable, can ship in smaller packages and doesn’t require dilution. Here’s what to expect as the second COVID-19 vaccine rolls out in Washington.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

