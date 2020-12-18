By
 

As the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues, prioritizing health care workers and nursing home residents, experts are starting to grapple with the next question: Who comes next?

In Washington, our coronavirus vaccine allocation will be reduced next week by 40%., Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Thursday morning. “No explanation was given” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said, prompting uncertainty among health care officials over whether or not to start reserving doses.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Quarantine corner: Things to do while cooped up

Hide from the rain and add cheer to your weekend with these activities, from making a gingerbread house from scratch (what a fun read) to watching a good show.

Movies, old and new, brought comfort and pleasure in this tough year. Here are the ones that stood out to critic Moira Macdonald.

What should Moira’s Book Club read next? It's time to vote for the next two selections. Plus, here are three nonfiction books that offer new perspectives for 2021.

—Kris Higginson
Catch up on the past 24 hours

Seattle’s youngest learners will return to school by March, the School Board decided last night after Gov. Jay Inslee loosened the standards for reopening. But the district still must survey families about their comfort level and negotiate with the teachers union.

Vaccine hoaxes are rampant on social media. Know how to spot them.

VP Mike Pence got his vaccine on live TV this morning. President Donald Trump hasn't gotten it, though.

An emotional moment unfolded at the Lummi Nation as it became one of the first tribal nations in the U.S. to vaccinate its members against the virus, which has had a devastating impact on some American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

California is staring down the barrel of a "terrifying" explosion in COVID-19 cases. If projections are right (they're becoming alarmingly accurate), about 400 Californians may die every day.

How many superspreader events will happen around the Christmas tree? Doctors are worried as 85 million Americans prepare to travel. If you have to go, know how to minimize the risks. And no, travel isn't safe if you've already had COVID-19. Here's why.

Seattle's mayor has extended COVID-19 eviction moratoriums until spring. Here's what to do if you get an eviction notice.

—Kris Higginson

