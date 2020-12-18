Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19
The former chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has died after contracting COVID-19, about a month after his wife passed away from the coronavirus, his family said.
Jesse “Jay” Taken Alive, 65, was hospitalized in late October and died Monday, according to his brother, Virgil Taken Alive. His wife, Cheryl Taken Alive, 64, died Nov. 11, according to an obituary.
Jesse Taken Alive taught Lakota culture and language at a school in his hometown of McLaughlin, South Dakota, until he became ill, his brother said. The students called him “Lala Jay.” Lala is the Lakota word for grandfather.
Jesse Taken Alive won a seat on the tribal council in 1991 and spent 24 years in tribal government, serving as its chairman from 1993 to 1997.
