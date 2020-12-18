As the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues, prioritizing health care workers and nursing home residents, experts are starting to grapple with the next question: Who comes next?
In Washington, our coronavirus vaccine allocation will be reduced next week by 40%., Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Thursday morning. “No explanation was given” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said, prompting uncertainty among health care officials over whether or not to start reserving doses.
UN head stresses need of virus vaccine for all nations
The secretary general of the United Nations on Friday stressed that as wealthy nations roll out the coronavirus vaccine for their citizens, the world also needs to ensure it is available for “everyone, everywhere.”
In an address to Germany’s parliament, Antonio Guterres said the challenge now is to "ensure that vaccines are treated as a public good — accessible and affordable to everyone, everywhere.”
1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had COVID-19, 1,700 have died
One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.
As the pandemic enters its 10th month — and as the first Americans begin to receive a long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine — at least 275,000 prisoners have been infected, more than 1,700 have died and the spread of the virus behind bars shows no sign of slowing. New cases in prisons this week reached their highest level since testing began in the spring, far outstripping previous peaks in April and August.
“That number is a vast undercount,” said Homer Venters, the former chief medical officer at New York’s Rikers Island jail complex.
Venters has conducted more than a dozen court-ordered COVID-19 prison inspections around the country. “I still encounter prisons and jails where, when people get sick, not only are they not tested but they don’t receive care. So they get much sicker than need be,” he said.
Yet, as vaccine campaigns get underway, there has been pushback in some states against giving the shots to people in prisons early.
“There’s no way it’s going to go to prisoners … before it goes to the people who haven’t committed any crime,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis told reporters earlier this month after his state’s initial vaccine priority plans put prisoners before the general public.
Former Standing Rock tribal chairman dies of COVID-19
The former chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has died after contracting COVID-19, about a month after his wife passed away from the coronavirus, his family said.
Jesse “Jay” Taken Alive, 65, was hospitalized in late October and died Monday, according to his brother, Virgil Taken Alive. His wife, Cheryl Taken Alive, 64, died Nov. 11, according to an obituary.
Jesse Taken Alive taught Lakota culture and language at a school in his hometown of McLaughlin, South Dakota, until he became ill, his brother said. The students called him “Lala Jay.” Lala is the Lakota word for grandfather.
Jesse Taken Alive won a seat on the tribal council in 1991 and spent 24 years in tribal government, serving as its chairman from 1993 to 1997.
The Standing Rock Sioux Reservation, which straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border, was at the center of months of protests against the Dakota Access pipeline in 2016 and 2017.
Seattle’s youngest learners will return to school by March, the School Board decided last night after Gov. Jay Inslee loosened the standards for reopening. But the district still must survey families about their comfort level and negotiate with the teachers union.
Vaccine hoaxes are rampant on social media. Know how to spot them.
VP Mike Pence got his vaccine on live TV this morning. President Donald Trump hasn't gotten it, though.
An emotional moment unfolded at the Lummi Nation as it became one of the first tribal nations in the U.S. to vaccinate its members against the virus, which has had a devastating impact on some American Indian and Alaska Native communities.
California is staring down the barrel of a "terrifying" explosion in COVID-19 cases. If projections are right (they're becoming alarmingly accurate), about 400 Californians may die every day.
How many superspreader events will happen around the Christmas tree? Doctors are worried as 85 million Americans prepare to travel. If you have to go, know how to minimize the risks. And no, travel isn't safe if you've already had COVID-19. Here's why.
Seattle's mayor has extended COVID-19 eviction moratoriums until spring. Here's what to do if you get an eviction notice.
