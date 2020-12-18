As the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues, prioritizing health care workers and nursing home residents, experts are starting to grapple with the next question: Who comes next?

In Washington, our coronavirus vaccine allocation will be reduced next week by 40%., Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Thursday morning. “No explanation was given” by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he said, prompting uncertainty among health care officials over whether or not to start reserving doses.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Advertising