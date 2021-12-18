A study conducted across 44 countries in Asia and Europe found that nations that enacted face mask policies early in the pandemic reported significantly lower COVID-19 related deaths per million people than countries that did not adopt mask mandates.

Countries without mask mandates saw COVID-19 death rates of 288 per million people on average, while countries with mask mandates saw a rate of 48 deaths per million people on average, according to the study published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. Countries in the U.S. and Canada were not included in the study because mask mandates were enacted at a local level and not nationally.

Meanwhile, health officials in Washington confirmed a multi-county COVID-19 outbreak linked to high school wrestling tournaments. The estimated 200 cases of COVID-19 prompted officials to require K-12 athletes and coaches to get tested more frequently even if they are fully vaccinated.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.