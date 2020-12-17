As the country’s first coronavirus vaccine is distributed to hospitals throughout the United States, rising hospitalizations are pushing some hospital systems to near breaking points, with many scrambling to reconfigure themselves to handle a crush of patients streaming in after holiday gatherings and the arrival of flu season.

Meanwhile, congressional negotiators are closing in on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, but a deal still hasn’t been finalized.

