• The federal government shuts down Friday unless Congress passes a spending agreement. It's looking like a deal is nigh on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver help to businesses, more aid for jobless people and $600 payments to most Americans. Follow the latest.
• Hundreds of maskless police officers gathered at a "superspreader" event inside a convention center, community groups say as the department battles dozens of infections. That's in a California county where outbreaks are so bad, an average of two people are dying from COVID-19 every hour.
• French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive after attending a summit with European leaders last week.
What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.