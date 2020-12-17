By
 

As the country’s first coronavirus vaccine is distributed to hospitals throughout the United States, rising hospitalizations are pushing some hospital systems to near breaking points, with many scrambling to reconfigure themselves to handle a crush of patients streaming in after holiday gatherings and the arrival of flu season.

Meanwhile, congressional negotiators are closing in on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, but a deal still hasn’t been finalized.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

• Gov. Jay Inslee significantly eased the standards on reopening school buildings, and the state schools chief urged districts to sit down "immediately to plan for reopening." Bellevue is already planning to bring younger grades back next month. Here's the latest timeline for vaccinating kids.

• How effective is your mask? You may know soon, because plans are afoot for minimum standards and labels. Meanwhile, here's what is known about which masks work best.

• A nice surprise in the vaccine rollout: Pfizer's vials contain extra doses, potentially expanding the country’s supply by millions of doses. And after one U.S. health worker had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, here's the CDC's guidance for people with a history of reacting badly to vaccines.

• "The entire country is one big red hot zone," and COVID-19 is burning up many U.S. hospitals' capacity to treat patients for anything that isn't an emergency.

• The federal government shuts down Friday unless Congress passes a spending agreement. It's looking like a deal is nigh on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver help to businesses, more aid for jobless people and $600 payments to most Americans. Follow the latest.

• Hundreds of maskless police officers gathered at a "superspreader" event inside a convention center, community groups say as the department battles dozens of infections. That's in a California county where outbreaks are so bad, an average of two people are dying from COVID-19 every hour.

• French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive after attending a summit with European leaders last week.

• If you were exposed, should everyone in your house quarantine? It depends on a few things, but everyone does need to take extra precautions, health experts say.

• No, taking a trip isn’t safe if you’ve already had COVID-19, despite what many travelers think.

—Kris Higginson

