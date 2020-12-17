As the country’s first coronavirus vaccine is distributed to hospitals throughout the United States, rising hospitalizations are pushing some hospital systems to near breaking points, with many scrambling to reconfigure themselves to handle a crush of patients streaming in after holiday gatherings and the arrival of flu season.
Meanwhile, congressional negotiators are closing in on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver additional help to businesses, but a deal still hasn’t been finalized.
Toughest COVID-19 rules extended to much of south England
Large parts of southern England will be placed under the country’s strictest coronavirus restrictions from this weekend, Britain’s health secretary said Thursday, as infections and hospital admissions continue to surge.
Matt Hancock told lawmakers that cases in the southeast of England have risen 46% in the past week, while hospital admissions there are up by a third.
The extension of the restrictions means a total of 38 million people — or 68% of England’s population — will be living under the highest level of restrictions, Tier 3, from midnight Saturday.
Air pollution in eastern Europe adds to pandemic health woes
With the arrival of cold and foggy winter weather amid the pandemic, eastern Europe is facing an extra respiratory health hazard — air pollution.
Countries such as Bosnia and Serbia in the Balkans, and even European Union nations Poland and Croatia, traditionally report high levels of dangerous pollution from heating in winter months.
The United Nations has warned in previous years that people in all major cities across the Western Balkans face alarming levels of air pollution that are reducing their life expectancies. This year, the problem is coupled with the soaring COVID-19 infections.
Thousands of new cases have been reported daily in most countries in the region.
High pollution was reported Thursday throughout Poland, a major producer and consumer of coal for energy. The concentration of dangerous dust particles was particularly bad in the southern, coal-mining and industrial areas.
The problem has long plagued Poland and is blamed for high numbers of deaths each year. But this year medical experts say it’s worse due to the pandemic.
Goodbye to snow day magic?
Is the magic of the snow day lost?
Kids in much of the Northeast are logging into school just like usual today as a storm drops as much as two feet of snow.
But in a few places, superintendents issued orders like this one: "Go build a snowman … We will return to the serious and urgent business of growing up on Thursday."
• Gov. Jay Inslee significantly eased the standards on reopening school buildings, and the state schools chief urged districts to sit down "immediately to plan for reopening." Bellevue is already planning to bring younger grades back next month. Here's the latest timeline for vaccinating kids.
• How effective is your mask? You may know soon, because plans are afoot for minimum standards and labels. Meanwhile, here's what is known about which masks work best.
• A nice surprise in the vaccine rollout: Pfizer's vials contain extra doses, potentially expanding the country’s supply by millions of doses. And after one U.S. health worker had a severe allergic reaction to the vaccine, here's the CDC's guidance for people with a history of reacting badly to vaccines.
• "The entire country is one big red hot zone," and COVID-19 is burning up many U.S. hospitals' capacity to treat patients for anything that isn't an emergency.
• The federal government shuts down Friday unless Congress passes a spending agreement. It's looking like a deal is nigh on a $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package that would deliver help to businesses, more aid for jobless people and $600 payments to most Americans. Follow the latest.
• Hundreds of maskless police officers gathered at a "superspreader" event inside a convention center, community groups say as the department battles dozens of infections. That's in a California county where outbreaks are so bad, an average of two people are dying from COVID-19 every hour.
• French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive after attending a summit with European leaders last week.
• If you were exposed, should everyone in your house quarantine? It depends on a few things, but everyone does need to take extra precautions, health experts say.
• No, taking a trip isn’t safe if you’ve already had COVID-19, despite what many travelers think.
