U.S. health officials are recommending most Americans get Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 shots over the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Recent data suggesting rare blood clots linked to J&J vaccines are still occurring prompted an advisory panel to suggest the CDC recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J, which the director accepted Thursday.

The vaccine will still be available to people who request it or have severe allergies preventing them from getting either the Pfizer or Moderna shot.

Meanwhile, South Korean officials moved to ban gatherings of 5 people or more as the country is in the middle of a virus surge. Hospitals are grappling with their deadliest month of the pandemic. Over 890 patients died in December as 989 patients were in serious or critical condition.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.