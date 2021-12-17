By
 

U.S. health officials are recommending most Americans get Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 shots over the one-time Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Recent data suggesting rare blood clots linked to J&J vaccines are still occurring prompted an advisory panel to suggest the CDC recommend Pfizer and Moderna over J&J, which the director accepted Thursday.

The vaccine will still be available to people who request it or have severe allergies preventing them from getting either the Pfizer or Moderna shot.

Meanwhile, South Korean officials moved to ban gatherings of 5 people or more as the country is in the middle of a virus surge. Hospitals are grappling with their deadliest month of the pandemic. Over 890 patients died in December as 989 patients were in serious or critical condition.

(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

When will we ever be done with the pandemic? Gov. Jay Inslee is hoping to lift restrictions when "we become confident … our hospital systems are not going to be overwhelmed," but for now, Washington state is preparing for the worst as omicron begins to surge here. Across the nation, exhausted Americans are feeling whiplash as worrisome signs seem to pop up everywhere. As scientists race to gauge the omicron threat, here's what's known and what isn't. 

Most Americans should get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the J&J shot, which can cause rare blood clots, health officials said yesterday. Here's the context and how to find vaccines and boosters in Washington state.

As omicron threatens to thwart most treatments, the U.S. is saving up one that will still work.

"Everyone is quitting." One in five nurses say they’ll leave their careers, according to a Washington study on the steep toll COVID is exacting on front-line workers' mental health.

As many as 20,000 U.S. troops could be discharged now that the military services have begun disciplinary actions against those who have refused to get vaccinated.

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

