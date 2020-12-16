By
 

Health care workers were the first in Washington to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the University of Washington Medical Center on Tuesday morning, an event that highlighted the complicated emotions of fatigued front-line workers, but also deep concern over what’s to come amid a fall surge in hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, federal negotiators on Tuesday reported progress on the nation’s long-delayed COVID-19 relief bill, a deal that is under intensifying pressure as Dec. 26 — the date unemployment benefits run out for 10 million people — marches closer.

• The first home test for COVID-19 that doesn’t require a prescription will soon be on U.S. store shelves. The rapid-results test will sell for about $30.

• Amid the joy and relief at the arrival of a vaccine comes news from the UK about “potentially serious” mutations that may be driving a surge in virus cases there.

“I have never been so afraid of Christmas and New Year’s in my life,” says a doctor in Southern California, where virus deaths are soaring and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed.

• A Broadview resident is happy to see all of the neighborhood walkers but wishes they would mask up. How can you get people to wear a mask while avoiding confrontation? A Seattle company has a free app for that. Here's how it works.

• The mayor of Dodge City, Kansas, quit her job after receiving phone and email threats over her support of a mask mandate.

• Bah humbug: Dozens of children who attended a tree lighting event in Georgia may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a pair performing as Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for the virus, officials said.

