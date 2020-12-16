Health care workers were the first in Washington to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the University of Washington Medical Center on Tuesday morning, an event that highlighted the complicated emotions of fatigued front-line workers, but also deep concern over what’s to come amid a fall surge in hospitalizations.

Meanwhile, federal negotiators on Tuesday reported progress on the nation’s long-delayed COVID-19 relief bill, a deal that is under intensifying pressure as Dec. 26 — the date unemployment benefits run out for 10 million people — marches closer.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Advertising