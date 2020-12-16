Health care workers were the first in Washington to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the University of Washington Medical Center on Tuesday morning, an event that highlighted the complicated emotions of fatigued front-line workers, but also deep concern over what’s to come amid a fall surge in hospitalizations.
Meanwhile, federal negotiators on Tuesday reported progress on the nation’s long-delayed COVID-19 relief bill, a deal that is under intensifying pressure as Dec. 26 — the date unemployment benefits run out for 10 million people — marches closer.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
UK consensus fraying over Christmas easing of restrictions
The consensus across the four nations of the U.K. over the planned easing of coronavirus restrictions over Christmas appears to be fraying — even though they all agreed Wednesday to keep in place the laws around the relaxation.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the four nations had “unanimously” agreed to maintain the special Christmas rules, but it seems that the guidance in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could well be different come the start of the scheduled five-day relaxation from Dec. 23.
Following a meeting Wednesday of leaders from the four nations the law surrounding the Christmas easing will remain in place, allowing three different households to form a holiday bubble until Dec. 27.
Though the law won’t necessarily change, the guidance could be different across the four nations. The Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, has already said his government’s recommendation is that only two households should gather.
Concerns over the planned easing have ratcheted higher in recent days. With new infections rising in many places, many fear that the relaxation will only escalate infections and deaths and put too much pressure on the already-stressed National Health Service.
Germany enters harder lockdown as virus deaths hit new high
Germany reported a record level of coronavirus deaths as it entered a harder lockdown Wednesday, closing shops and schools to try to bring down stubbornly high new daily infections.
The country recorded 179.8 virus infections per 100,000 residents over the last seven days, a new high and significantly more than the 149 per 100,000 reported a week ago by the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control center.
It also blew past its previous daily death toll, with Germany’s 16 states reporting that 952 more people had died of the virus, the institute said. That was far greater than the previous daily record set Friday of 598 deaths, although it included two days of figures from the hard-hit eastern state of Saxony, which did not report Tuesday. It brought the country’s overall pandemic death toll to 23,427.
Flattening curve wasn’t enough for New Zealand, PM says
New Zealand this year pulled off a moonshot that remains the envy of most other nations: It eliminated the coronavirus.
But the goal was driven as much by fear as it was ambition, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Wednesday in an interview with The Associated Press. She said the target grew from an early realization the nation’s health system simply couldn’t cope with a big outbreak.
New Zealand’s response to the virus has been among the most successful, together with actions taken by China, Taiwan and Thailand early on in the pandemic. The country of 5 million has counted just 25 deaths and managed to stamp out the spread of COVID-19, allowing people to return to workplaces, schools and packed sports stadiums without restrictions.
Quarantine corner: Things to do while cooped up
• Enjoy two Seattle theater productions from the best seat in your house.
• Surf, turf and food for the soul: Here are three Seattle spots for festive takeout splurges, along with an updating list of restaurants that will be open for takeout on Christmas.
• If you're ever going to make a gingerbread house from scratch, this is the year. Here's a recipe and visual guide.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• The first home test for COVID-19 that doesn’t require a prescription will soon be on U.S. store shelves. The rapid-results test will sell for about $30.
• Amid the joy and relief at the arrival of a vaccine comes news from the UK about “potentially serious” mutations that may be driving a surge in virus cases there.
• “I have never been so afraid of Christmas and New Year’s in my life,” says a doctor in Southern California, where virus deaths are soaring and hospitals are becoming overwhelmed.
• A Broadview resident is happy to see all of the neighborhood walkers but wishes they would mask up. How can you get people to wear a mask while avoiding confrontation? A Seattle company has a free app for that. Here's how it works.
• The mayor of Dodge City, Kansas, quit her job after receiving phone and email threats over her support of a mask mandate.
• Bah humbug: Dozens of children who attended a tree lighting event in Georgia may have been exposed to COVID-19 after a pair performing as Santa and Mrs. Claus tested positive for the virus, officials said.
How is the pandemic affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- Coronavirus daily news updates, December 15: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world VIEW
- MacKenzie Scott gives away $4.1 billion to 384 organizations, including 4 Washington state groups
- Threat made against Washington elections official amid anger over Trump loss
- Front-line medical workers get first doses of coronavirus vaccine in Seattle WATCH
- Seattle plans to clear homeless encampment from Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill