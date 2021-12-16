A federal appeals court in New Orleans lifted the nationwide ban on President Biden’s vaccine requirement for health care workers Wednesday, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country.

Meanwhile, health officials in Poland reported the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the country since April as daily case rates continue to rise. New rules aimed at containing the virus went into effect Wednesday, including limiting capacity to 30% in public spaces such as restaurants, churches and sports facilities.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.

Show caption