The coronavirus vaccination has arrived in the United States, with the first Pfizer shots administered in New York on Monday morning, signaling a turning point in the battle against a pandemic that has devastated the country. Hundreds more hospitals will also begin vaccinating their workers Tuesday, while federal health officials review a second COVID-19 shot.

On Tuesday morning, a second COVID-19 vaccine, from Moderna, received a positive FDA review, moving it closer to authorization.

In Seattle, 3,900 doses of the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center on Monday morning, and the hospital plans to “soft-launch” vaccination clinics Tuesday. UW Medicine expects to have administered all of the first doses by early next week and for its high-risk employees to be vaccinated by the end of December.

UK urged to ax ‘rash’ easing of restrictions over Christmas

Restaurant staff orgainse tables outside, in Soho, London, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Britain’s health secretary says London and it surrounding areas will be placed under the highest level of coronavirus restrictions beginning Wednesday as infections rise rapidly in the capital. Under Tier 3 restrictions, the toughest level in England’s three-tier system, people can’t socialize indoors and bars, pubs and restaurants must close except for takeout. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The British government faced mounting calls Tuesday to reassess its plans to ease coronavirus restrictions for a few days over Christmas, following a spike in new infections that will see tougher rules imposed on London and some surrounding areas.

Leaders from across the U.K.’s four nations are holding a meeting later where the Christmas easing is expected to top the agenda. It is taking place after concerns were raised, including from two of the country’s leading medical journals, over the planned five-day easing that will permit three households to form a so-called bubble.

In only their second joint editorial in their more than 100-year histories, the British Medical Journal and the Health Service Journal urged a rethink of a “rash” decision that they said will “cost many lives.”

“We are publishing it because we believe the government is about to blunder into another major error,” they said.

Britain’s Conservative government, which devises the public health strategy for England, along with the devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, agreed last month to allow a maximum of three households to mix between Dec. 23 and Dec. 27, regardless of what local restrictions are in place.

But with new infections rising in many parts of the country, there are growing concerns that the government’s Christmas relaxation of restrictions will see a further escalation in infections and deaths and put too much pressure on the country’s already-stressed National Health Service.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press
Sweden’s health officials misjudged new infection wave

Health officials in Sweden, which opted not to impose a national lockdown in response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, misjudged the power of the virus’s resurgence, the country’s prime minister said Tuesday.

Sweden’s statistical agency said Monday it had recorded a total of 8,088 deaths from all causes in November — the highest mortality ever reported in the Scandinavian country since the first year of the Spanish flu that raged across the world from 1918 through 1920.

An public information sign wishing Merry Christmas and asking to maintain social distancing is seen in a pedestrian shopping street in Helsingborg, southern Sweden, on Monday Dec. 7, 2020. The last week in November, Helsingborg had more new confirmed Covid-19 cases than in any other city in Sweden, according to official figures. (Johan Nilsson / TT via AP)
An public information sign wishing Merry Christmas and asking to maintain social distancing is seen in a pedestrian shopping street in Helsingborg, southern Sweden, on Monday Dec. 7, 2020. The last week in November, Helsingborg had more new confirmed Covid-19 cases than in any other city in Sweden, according to official figures. (Johan Nilsson / TT via AP)

This year Sweden has seen 320,098 coronavirus infections and 7,514 virus-related deaths, a death toll much higher than neighbors Norway, Finland or Denmark.

Sweden has also currently imposed its tightest virus restrictions to date by banning public gatherings of more than eight people.

Read the story here.

—The Associated Press

Things to do while cooped up

• Holiday movies: We watched six brand-new Netflix Christmas films. From “Jingle Jangle” to “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two,” here’s how they rate on a handy snowflake scale.

• Peppermint patties make a perfect holiday treat, tied with a festive bow. Teen chef Sadie shares her recipe.

—Kris Higginson

Catch up on the past 24 hours

• Vaccinations begin today in Seattle, marking what we all hope is a turning point against the virus that has killed 3,000 Washingtonians. Nationally, the number of dead now rivals the population of St. Louis or Pittsburgh. Here's a look inside a new ritual as health workers unbox one of the first shipments at UW Medicine and prepare for the giant challenges ahead.

• The FDA moved a second vaccine closer to approval with a positive review this morning. Authorization for Moderna's shot could come within days.

• Washington's schools chief says his hands have been tied amid power struggles over reopening school buildings. He wants changes — including more authority — but not everyone thinks that's a good idea.

• The UW Huskies' withdrawal from the Pac-12 championship game yesterday came after COVID-19 so decimated their ranks that the team had zero offensive linemen able to play.

• Anderhalvemetersamenleving, the Dutch word of the year, may look like an unfamiliar mouthful. But its translation, and those of the runner-ups, aptly describe what we've all been experiencing in the pandemic.​

—Kris Higginson
