The coronavirus vaccination has arrived in the United States, with the first Pfizer shots administered in New York on Monday morning, signaling a turning point in the battle against a pandemic that has devastated the country. Hundreds more hospitals will also begin vaccinating their workers Tuesday, while federal health officials review a second COVID-19 shot.

On Tuesday morning, a second COVID-19 vaccine, from Moderna, received a positive FDA review, moving it closer to authorization.

In Seattle, 3,900 doses of the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center on Monday morning, and the hospital plans to “soft-launch” vaccination clinics Tuesday. UW Medicine expects to have administered all of the first doses by early next week and for its high-risk employees to be vaccinated by the end of December.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

