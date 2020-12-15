By
 

The coronavirus vaccination has arrived in the United States, with the first Pfizer shots administered in New York on Monday morning, signaling a turning point in the battle against a pandemic that has devastated the country. Hundreds more hospitals will also begin vaccinating their workers Tuesday, while federal health officials review a second COVID-19 shot.

On Tuesday morning, a second COVID-19 vaccine, from Moderna, received a positive FDA review, moving it closer to authorization.

In Seattle, 3,900 doses of the vaccine arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center on Monday morning, and the hospital plans to “soft-launch” vaccination clinics Tuesday. UW Medicine expects to have administered all of the first doses by early next week and for its high-risk employees to be vaccinated by the end of December.

• Vaccinations begin today in Seattle, marking what we all hope is a turning point against the virus that has killed 3,000 Washingtonians. Nationally, the number of dead now rivals the population of St. Louis or Pittsburgh. Here's a look inside a new ritual as health workers unbox one of the first shipments at UW Medicine and prepare for the giant challenges ahead.

• The FDA moved a second vaccine closer to approval with a positive review this morning. Authorization for Moderna's shot could come within days.

• Washington's schools chief says his hands have been tied amid power struggles over reopening school buildings. He wants changes — including more authority — but not everyone thinks that's a good idea.

• The UW Huskies' withdrawal from the Pac-12 championship game yesterday came after COVID-19 so decimated their ranks that the team had zero offensive linemen able to play.

• Anderhalvemetersamenleving, the Dutch word of the year, may look like an unfamiliar mouthful. But its translation, and those of the runner-ups, aptly describe what we've all been experiencing in the pandemic.​

—Kris Higginson

