The omicron variant is quickly spreading across the U.S., federal health officials announced Tuesday. They expressed concerns over a possible “triple whammy” for communities with low vaccination rates if an omicron surge were to happen as delta cases continue to rise and flu cases peak.

Some pharmaceutical executives said that they don’t plan on creating a vaccine specifically for the omicron variant, as data has shown that existing COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are effective in protecting individuals against the mutated virus.

At the same time, Pfizer announced that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when the drug was taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms were detected.

