The omicron variant is quickly spreading across the U.S., federal health officials announced Tuesday. They expressed concerns over a possible “triple whammy” for communities with low vaccination rates if an omicron surge were to happen as delta cases continue to rise and flu cases peak.

Some pharmaceutical executives said that they don’t plan on creating a vaccine specifically for the omicron variant, as data has shown that existing COVID-19 vaccines and booster shots are effective in protecting individuals against the mutated virus.

At the same time, Pfizer announced that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when the drug was taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms were detected.

We're updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.


(Jennifer Luxton / The Seattle Times)

Catch up on the past 24 hours

What happens to travel when omicron meets winter storms: Hundreds of flights have already been canceled at the last minute due to pandemic staffing shortages and wild weather this season. Here's how to prepare for turbulence and make quick flight changes.

A massive omicron wave may swamp the U.S. within weeks. The CDC yesterday detailed two scenarios for how the variant may spread, leaving top health officials spooked about how few Americans have gotten booster shots. For a preview of the effects, we can look to Britain, where omicron is multiplying at a staggering rate. Here's how to get a vaccine or booster in Washington state.

More than 400 students tested positive in two days, so Cornell University shut down its campus. Other U.S. universities are following suit, imposing booster mandates and feeling the gut punch of going back to the drawing board again. 

The White House is skipping holiday parties amid the pandemic's persistent threat, not wanting to risk the superspreaders and political firestorms that are embroiling other leaders. 

—Kris Higginson
Seattle Times staff & news services

