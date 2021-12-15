The omicron variant is quickly spreading across the U.S., federal health officials announced Tuesday. They expressed concerns over a possible “triple whammy” for communities with low vaccination rates if an omicron surge were to happen as delta cases continue to rise and flu cases peak.
At the same time, Pfizer announced that its experimental COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when the drug was taken shortly after initial COVID-19 symptoms were detected.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
A massive omicron wave may swamp the U.S. within weeks. The CDC yesterday detailed two scenarios for how the variant may spread, leaving top health officials spooked about how few Americans have gotten booster shots. For a preview of the effects, we can look to Britain, where omicron is multiplying at a staggering rate. Here's how to get a vaccine or booster in Washington state.
More than 400 students tested positive in two days, so Cornell University shut down its campus. Other U.S. universities are following suit, imposing booster mandates and feeling the gut punch of going back to the drawing board again.