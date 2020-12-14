Relief may be finally on the horizon for pandemic-weary Washingtonians, as the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive this week.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had passed independent scientific muster and could be administered as early as Tuesday to health-care workers and other priority recipients.

Similar shipments are headed across the U.S. as the Trump administration prepares a $250 million public-education campaign to convince Americans to get vaccinated.

After reports that Trump and top White House staff would be among the first in line to receive vaccinations, the president reversed that plan. He announced via Twitter people working in the White House will get the vaccine “somewhat later in the program.”

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.

Advertising