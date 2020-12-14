Relief may be finally on the horizon for pandemic-weary Washingtonians, as the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive this week.
Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had passed independent scientific muster and could be administered as early as Tuesday to health-care workers and other priority recipients.
Similar shipments are headed across the U.S. as the Trump administration prepares a $250 million public-education campaign to convince Americans to get vaccinated.
After reports that Trump and top White House staff would be among the first in line to receive vaccinations, the president reversed that plan. He announced via Twitter people working in the White House will get the vaccine “somewhat later in the program.”
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
US begins COVID-19 vaccinations: ‘Relieved,’ says
The largest vaccination campaign in U.S. history got underway Monday as health workers in select hospitals rolled up their sleeves for shots to protect them from COVID-19 and start beating back the pandemic — a day of optimism even as the nation’s death toll neared 300,000.
“I feel hopeful today. Relieved,” said critical case nurse Sandra Lindsay after getting a shot in the arm at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York.
Shipments of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country Monday.
“This is the light at the end of the tunnel. But it’s a long tunnel,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as he watched Lindsay’s vaccination via video.
Several other countries also have OK’d the vaccine, including the U.K., which started vaccinating last week.
For health care workers who, along with nursing home residents, will be first in line for vaccination, hope is tempered by grief and the sheer exhaustion of months spent battling a coronavirus that still is surging in the U.S. and around the world.
AP-NORC poll: America’s virus concerns stable as cases spike
Deaths from the coronavirus pandemic are spiking across the country, yet a new poll finds little increase in alarm among Americans about COVID-19 infections and no significant change in opinion about how the government should act to slow the spread.
The survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds about 4 in 10 Americans say they are extremely or very worried about themselves or a family member being infected with the virus, about the same as in October and slightly lower than in surveys conducted in March and in July. Stable majorities continue to favor requirements that people wear masks and limit the size of gatherings.
Support for stay-at-home orders peaked in April, with about 8 in 10 in favor, and has steadily dipped since. Fifty percent now support requiring Americans to stay home except for essential errands, up somewhat from 44% in October. Now 45% favor closing bars and restaurants, just slightly higher than 41% two months ago. About a third of Americans oppose both steps.
“We know our risks. We see what’s happening. We see people dying,” said Sarah Totta, a 36-year-old from Kansas City, Missouri. “But to be honest, I think we knew this was coming in the winter, and I just think you have to manage the risks.”
Some Seattle-area businesses unexpectedly thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic
When the first round of coronavirus restrictions took effect last spring, Arron Kallenberg thought his direct-to-consumer fishmonger, Wild Alaskan Seafood, was in peril.
Shoppers’ runs on grocery stores, he said, caused backlogs at the facilities labeling and packaging his fish — making it harder for Wild Alaskan to get salmon, cod, halibut and other seafood to customers.
The company’s fortunes, though, soon began to turn — not just in spite of the pandemic, but because of it. Thanks to his all-American supply chain, he could beat competitors who relied on imported fish or packing materials, many of whom struggled after the coronavirus dampened foreign trade.
Wild Alaskan is a good example of what might be called a pandemic winner — a business thriving because of new economic realities created by the public health crisis that has devastated so many other businesses, and some whole sectors. Other local winners are not surprising: Microsoft, Amazon, Costco
But there are others, such as fabric and bike shops, that have seen lifts from the pandemic.
Singapore approves use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Singapore has approved the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, and the first shipment will arrive by the end of this month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday.
Lee said Singapore, with a budget of over 1 billion Singapore dollars ($750 million) for vaccines, has “placed multiple bets” by signing advance purchase agreements with vaccine makers including Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, Moderna Inc. and China’s Sinovac.
Lee said the vaccines will be given on a voluntary basis and will be free for citizens and long-term residents. He said he and some older Cabinet ministers will be vaccinated early as a demonstration that the vaccines are safe.
Quarantine corner: Things to do while cooped up
• In a year of darkness, we're drawn to the light, even if that means driving through a parking garage for it. Here's what it's like to visit Starlight Lane, the holiday lights display in Seattle's Lumen Field garage.
• Why holiday movies from childhood never let go of us: Movie critic Moira Macdonald reflects on the film that made her "enormously happy" as a young child — and still does in this time of isolation.
• Quick-cooking brisket bulgogi brings rich Korean flavors to the table. This recipe does an excellent job of balancing sweet, savory and salty.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• "The cavalry is arriving." Hospital workers around the U.S. began unpacking vaccine vials this morning and preparing for the first injections. Washington should get its first shipments today after an independent group of scientists in Western states gave the OK. Strained hospitals here are firing up their engines for the complicated rollout.
• Seattle's "global virology star" is smiling more as he sees the beginning of an end to the pandemic — but he's expecting four tough months first. Dr. Larry Corey, a clinical trials leader, explains what comes next, what we still don’t know about the vaccines, and why even vaccinated people need to wear masks.
• Controversy over who is and isn't getting the vaccine: President Donald Trump last night reversed an order to vaccinate top officials early, after criticism over the mask-flouting White House staff's place near the front of the line. The giant federal marketing campaign has reversed course, too, after early plans to vaccinate celebrities and Santas (deemed "essential workers").
• About 1 in 4 Seattle residents have used the city’s free coronavirus testing sites, which are more important than ever and could soon play a key role in vaccinations. You can see where positive test rates are surging the most in King County, and find a testing site near you with this updating list.
• Timothy Scott didn't hesitate when he got the call to be part of a vaccine trial at Fred Hutch: “We need people that look like me to say ‘it’s worth it, it’s worth saving your life.’” The South King County man is among Black volunteers who are trying to change the course of history by giving the trials a much-needed shot in the arm.
• Americans, unwelcome in many countries, are fleeing lockdowns and flocking to Mexico despite a CDC warning. The resort cities' comeback has taken a painful toll.
How is the pandemic affecting you?What has changed about your daily life? What kinds of discussions are you having with family members and friends? Are you a health care worker who's on the front lines of the response? Are you a COVID-19 patient or do you know one? Whoever you are, we want to hear from you so our news coverage is as complete, accurate and useful as possible. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, click here.
Most Read Local Stories
- Far-right group stakes claim at Whidbey Island Grange, stoking angry debate and exposing political divides
- 1 person shot in Olympia during clashes between pro-Trump demonstrators and counterprotesters
- Coronavirus daily news updates, Dec. 13: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- How Washington state hospitals are preparing for ‘unprecedented’ rollout of coronavirus vaccine VIEW
- Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine gets Western states' blessing: 'We are ready to go,' Inslee says