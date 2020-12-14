By
 

Relief may be finally on the horizon for pandemic-weary Washingtonians, as the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive this week.

Gov. Jay Inslee said Sunday the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had passed independent scientific muster and could be administered as early as Tuesday to health-care workers and other priority recipients.

Similar shipments are headed across the U.S. as the Trump administration prepares a $250 million public-education campaign to convince Americans to get vaccinated.

After reports that Trump and top White House staff would be among the first in line to receive vaccinations, the president reversed that plan. He announced via Twitter people working in the White House will get the vaccine “somewhat later in the program.”

Some Seattle-area businesses unexpectedly thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

When the first round of coronavirus restrictions took effect last spring, Arron Kallenberg thought his direct-to-consumer fishmonger, Wild Alaskan Seafood, was in peril.

Shoppers’ runs on grocery stores, he said, caused backlogs at the facilities labeling and packaging his fish — making it harder for Wild Alaskan to get salmon, cod, halibut and other seafood to customers.

The company’s fortunes, though, soon began to turn — not just in spite of the pandemic, but because of it. Thanks to his all-American supply chain, he could beat competitors who relied on imported fish or packing materials, many of whom struggled after the coronavirus dampened foreign trade. 

Wild Alaskan is a good example of what might be called a pandemic winner — a business thriving because of new economic realities created by the public health crisis that has devastated so many other businesses, and some whole sectors. Other local winners are not surprising: Microsoft, Amazon, Costco

Shawna Williams, owner of Free Range Cycles in Fremont, a small shop selling new bikes, parts and doing repairs, says, “We’ve been really busy this year, but every aspect of business has cost us more this year, as well.” (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

But there are others, such as fabric and bike shops, that have seen lifts from the pandemic.

— Paul Roberts and Katherine Khashimova Long
Singapore approves use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this June 30, 2020, file photo, people are dwarfed against the financial skyline as they take photos of the Merlion statue along the Marina Bay area in Singapore. Singapore has approved the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine and the first shipment will arrive by end of this month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Yong Teck Lim, File)

Singapore has approved the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, and the first shipment will arrive by the end of this month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday.

Lee said Singapore, with a budget of over 1 billion Singapore dollars ($750 million) for vaccines, has “placed multiple bets” by signing advance purchase agreements with vaccine makers including Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, Moderna Inc. and China’s Sinovac.

Lee said the vaccines will be given on a voluntary basis and will be free for citizens and long-term residents. He said he and some older Cabinet ministers will be vaccinated early as a demonstration that the vaccines are safe.

—The Associated Press

Catch up on the past 24 hours

• "The cavalry is arriving." Hospital workers around the U.S. began unpacking vaccine vials this morning and preparing for the first injections. Washington should get its first shipments today after an independent group of scientists in Western states gave the OK. Strained hospitals here are firing up their engines for the complicated rollout.

• Seattle's "global virology star" is smiling more as he sees the beginning of an end to the pandemic — but he's expecting four tough months first. Dr. Larry Corey, a clinical trials leader, explains what comes next, what we still don’t know about the vaccines, and why even vaccinated people need to wear masks.

• Controversy over who is and isn't getting the vaccine: President Donald Trump last night reversed an order to vaccinate top officials early, after criticism over the mask-flouting White House staff's place near the front of the line. The giant federal marketing campaign has reversed course, too, after early plans to vaccinate celebrities and Santas (deemed "essential workers").

• About 1 in 4 Seattle residents have used the city’s free coronavirus testing sites, which are more important than ever and could soon play a key role in vaccinations. You can see where positive test rates are surging the most in King County, and find a testing site near you with this updating list.

• Timothy Scott didn't hesitate when he got the call to be part of a vaccine trial at Fred Hutch: “We need people that look like me to say ‘it’s worth it, it’s worth saving your life.’” The South King County man is among Black volunteers who are trying to change the course of history by giving the trials a much-needed shot in the arm.

• Americans, unwelcome in many countries, are fleeing lockdowns and flocking to Mexico despite a CDC warning. The resort cities' comeback has taken a painful toll.

—Kris Higginson
