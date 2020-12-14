Some Seattle-area businesses unexpectedly thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic
When the first round of coronavirus restrictions took effect last spring, Arron Kallenberg thought his direct-to-consumer fishmonger, Wild Alaskan Seafood, was in peril.
Shoppers’ runs on grocery stores, he said, caused backlogs at the facilities labeling and packaging his fish — making it harder for Wild Alaskan to get salmon, cod, halibut and other seafood to customers.
The company’s fortunes, though, soon began to turn — not just in spite of the pandemic, but because of it. Thanks to his all-American supply chain, he could beat competitors who relied on imported fish or packing materials, many of whom struggled after the coronavirus dampened foreign trade.
Wild Alaskan is a good example of what might be called a pandemic winner — a business thriving because of new economic realities created by the public health crisis that has devastated so many other businesses, and some whole sectors. Other local winners are not surprising: Microsoft, Amazon, Costco
But there are others, such as fabric and bike shops, that have seen lifts from the pandemic.
Singapore approves use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Singapore has approved the use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine, and the first shipment will arrive by the end of this month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Monday.
Lee said Singapore, with a budget of over 1 billion Singapore dollars ($750 million) for vaccines, has “placed multiple bets” by signing advance purchase agreements with vaccine makers including Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, Moderna Inc. and China’s Sinovac.
Lee said the vaccines will be given on a voluntary basis and will be free for citizens and long-term residents. He said he and some older Cabinet ministers will be vaccinated early as a demonstration that the vaccines are safe.
