Washington state health officials reported the first case of omicron in Whatcom County Friday, making it the fourth county in the state to report at least one case of the newest COVID-19 variant.

Though much remains unknown about the variant, health officials reported that the variant spreads more easily than previous COVID variants, according to the CDC.

The emergence of the new variant has bolstered conversations over booster doses. On Friday, the Pentagon said there are “active discussions” about making booster shots mandatory for service members.

Meanwhile, up to 40,000 active-duty U.S. military personnel — making up 3% of soldiers — have declined to be vaccinated just days before Wednesday’s deadline.

