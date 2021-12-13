We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington.
COVID-19 has killed one of every 100 older Americans. As the U.S. stands on the cusp of surpassing 800,000 deaths from the virus, no group has suffered more. The scale of loss is only now coming into full view. And with older people still falling seriously ill in large numbers, the pandemic's isolation persists for many.
Car-crash deaths soared at an astonishing rate in the first six months of this year. Why? Researchers are explaining how pandemic psychology may be driving a rising recklessness.
Omicron could become the dominant variant this weekin parts of Europe, which often provides a pandemic preview for the U.S. It may cause milder illness than earlier variants, but Europe is still seeing reasons to worry. As omicron infections double every two to three days, England is rushing to get a booster shot into every adult by the end of this month. Closer to home, the variant has made its way to a fourth county in Washington state.