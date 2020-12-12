Despite daily fines, a Pierce County gym stays open
“They can fine me whatever they want,” said Graham Fitness owner Michael Knick of the $77,112 in fines issued by Washington state for remaining open in violation of coronavirus restrictions. “I don’t have it.”
The Washington Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) on Friday accused the gym of eight violations of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start orders meant to slow the spread of the virus, The Tacoma News-Tribune reported. L&I ordered the gym to close temporarily on Dec. 2. The fines stem from operations Nov. 30 through Dec. 7.
Gyms and fitness centers may not operate under current state coronavirus restrictions.
Knick, who is not requiring mask-wearing at the gym, said closing would force him out of business.
L&I is exploring further actions in consultation with the governor's office and the state attorney general, a spokesman said.