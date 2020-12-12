The Food and Drug Administration on Friday evening authorized Pfizer’s two-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States, signaling a huge turning point in a pandemic that has taken more than 290,000 lives throughout the country this year.

The U.S. is also considering a second vaccine, made by Moderna Inc., that could roll out in another week.

