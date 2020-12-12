The Food and Drug Administration on Friday evening authorized Pfizer’s two-shot coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the United States, signaling a huge turning point in a pandemic that has taken more than 290,000 lives throughout the country this year.
The U.S. is also considering a second vaccine, made by Moderna Inc., that could roll out in another week.
Initial vaccine doses to reach states Monday morning
Federal officials said the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine should reach some states Monday morning, as a massive logistical campaign to deliver the shots takes shape.
Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program, said at a Saturday news conference that initial shipments of the vaccine are scheduled to leave Pfizer's Kalamazoo, Mich., manufacturing plant Sunday morning, bound for 150 sites across the country. Another 450 sites should receive initial vaccine shipments Tuesday and Wednesday, he said.
Washington state health officials on Thursday said they're preparing to receive doses midway through next week. High-risk healthcare workers at hospitals are first in line to be vaccinated. Some early doses will also be channeled to long-term care facilities in the state.
About 3 million doses are included in the initial batch of shipments, with the same amount held in reserve to give vaccine recipients a second shot of the vaccine.
Despite daily fines, a Pierce County gym stays open
“They can fine me whatever they want,” said Graham Fitness owner Michael Knick of the $77,112 in fines issued by Washington state for remaining open in violation of coronavirus restrictions. “I don’t have it.”
The Washington Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) on Friday accused the gym of eight violations of Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start orders meant to slow the spread of the virus, The Tacoma News-Tribune reported. L&I ordered the gym to close temporarily on Dec. 2. The fines stem from operations Nov. 30 through Dec. 7.
Gyms and fitness centers may not operate under current state coronavirus restrictions.
Knick, who is not requiring mask-wearing at the gym, said closing would force him out of business.
L&I is exploring further actions in consultation with the governor's office and the state attorney general, a spokesman said.
Apart from the big news of the FDA's authorization of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine, here's a rundown of some local, regional and national pandemic stories from the last 24 hours:
“It’s a surge above the existing surge,” said Ali Mokdad, a professor of health metrics sciences at the University of Washington, of the wave of new cases stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings. Public health officials are begging people not to make the same mistake during the winter holidays.
Deep divisions and widespread mistrust hang over the roll-out of the first coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. Health officials have yet another a major challenge in getting around 60% to 70% of the population vaccinated.
International vaccine collaboration: The Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine will share scientific information with AstraZeneca, the European pharmaceutical giant.
Washington state lawmakers are planning a remote session in 2021. The House plan released Friday calls for nearly all of the 105-day legislative session to be conducted remotely.
Larry Stone debunks COVID-19 conspiracy theories surrounding the cancelled Washington-Oregon football game and other college sports events.
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown said she expects about 100,000 people to be vaccinated in the state before the end of the year.
Alaskans would get cash payments to ease economic impacts of the pandemic under a proposal from Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
A snow leopard at a Kentucky zoo tested positive for coronavirus.
