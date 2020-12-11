With the FDA expected to quickly clear the way for an epic vaccination campaign, Washington state issued detailed guidance yesterday on who should be at the front of the line for 32,000 initial doses that may be split among 17 sites.
The FDA panel’s vote yesterday took place as daily U.S. coronavirus deaths passed a terrible threshold: 3,000 deaths in a day — more than D-Day, more than 9/11.
Australia won’t rush Pfizer after homegrown vaccine canned
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that his government won’t rush approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine because he wants people to have confidence in the product
His comments come as Australian researchers said they were abandoning their own potential vaccine because it produced false positive results to HIV tests.
Morrison said Australia was in a different position to Britain, which has given emergency approval to the Pfizer roll out, and the United States, where a government advisory panel has endorsed the Pfizer vaccine.
Australia has 47 active COVID-19 cases, with 36 of those people in hospitals. The pandemic has claimed 908 lives in Australia.
Military-grade camera shows risks of airborne coronavirus spread
As winter approaches, the United States is grappling with a jaw-dropping surge in the number of novel coronavirus infections. More than 288,000 Americans have been killed by a virus that public health officials now say can be spread through airborne transmission.
The virus spreads most commonly through close contact, scientists say. But under certain conditions, people farther than six feet apart can become infected by exposure to tiny droplets and particles exhaled by an infected person, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in October. Those droplets and particles can linger in the air for minutes to hours.
To visually illustrate the risk of airborne transmission in real time, The Washington Post used a military-grade infrared camera capable of detecting exhaled breath.
Another UW rivalry game is gone. Tomorrow's game at Oregon has been canceled because of COVID-19, which reportedly knocked the Huskies "well below" the minimum number of players. Next up is the conference title game on Dec. 18… maybe.
"Don’t act like a bunch of children." New Hampshire’s Republican governor blasted anti-maskers yesterday after the state's new House speaker died of COVID-19. Hundreds of fellow lawmakers, many without masks, attended Rep. Dick Hinch's swearing-in ceremony a week before his death.
"Spreading light by not spreading infection": Hanukkah feels different this year in some places, like the Ohio community that's planning a menorah-lighting via helicopter.