Almost a year after the first coronavirus case was announced in the United States, federal advisers endorsed the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Thursday, a huge step toward official authorization of the vaccine on an emergency basis.
With the FDA expected to quickly clear the way for an epic vaccination campaign, Washington state issued detailed guidance yesterday on who should be at the front of the line for 32,000 initial doses that may be split among 17 sites.
The FDA panel’s vote yesterday took place as daily U.S. coronavirus deaths passed a terrible threshold: 3,000 deaths in a day — more than D-Day, more than 9/11.
Meanwhile, positive coronavirus tests are surging in every part of King County in mid-November, reaching all-time highs in many places. FYI Guy looks at the biggest changes.
Hong Kong secures 15 million vaccine doses
Hong Kong has secured delivery of 15 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with the first million to arrive as early as January, the city’s leader said Friday.
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said the city has reached agreements for 7.5 million doses each from Sinovac and Pfizer/BioNTech. As each person needs two doses, the 15 million would be enough to cover the city’s population, she said.
At-risk people, such as the elderly and staff in nursing homes and in healthcare, will be given priority, she said at a news conference.
GSK, Sanofi say COVID-19 shot won’t be ready until late 2021
Drugmakers GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi said Friday that their potential COVID-19 vaccine won’t be ready until late next year because they need to improve the shot’s effectiveness in older people.
The companies said early trials showed the vaccine produced an “insufficient” immune response in older adults, demonstrating the need to refine the product so it protects people of all ages. London-based GSK and Paris-based Sanofi, now expect the vaccine to be available in the fourth quarter of 2021.
While researchers around the world are racing to develop COVID-19 vaccines, the setback announced by Sanofi and GSK shows the challenges scientists face as they try to condense a process that usually takes years into a matter of months. Researchers in Australia said Friday they were abandoning their own vaccine candidate because it produced false positive results to HIV tests.
India vaccine maker sees virus as wake-up call
The coronavirus pandemic is a “wake up call” for governments to invest more in health care, says Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest manufacturer of vaccines.
The Serum Institute is largest company licensed to manufacture the Oxford University-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine. It is increasing its production capacity by the end of 2021 to over 2.5 billion doses a year to cope with future disease outbreaks, Poonawalla said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.
Poonawalla’s company now has an annual capacity of 1.5 billion doses. That is more than the billion doses that China, home to the most vaccine makers in the world, says it manufactures in a year.
Looking beyond this pandemic, he said he anticipates more diseases jumping from animal to human hosts, driving huge demand for vaccines, so the extra capacity is likely to be useful in coming decades.
Loss of forests and human incursions into wild habitats create more opportunities for such pathogens to make the jump. That was true of COVID-19 and other illnesses such as SARS, MERS and HIV-AIDS.
Australia won’t rush Pfizer after homegrown vaccine canned
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Friday that his government won’t rush approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine because he wants people to have confidence in the product
His comments come as Australian researchers said they were abandoning their own potential vaccine because it produced false positive results to HIV tests.
Morrison said Australia was in a different position to Britain, which has given emergency approval to the Pfizer roll out, and the United States, where a government advisory panel has endorsed the Pfizer vaccine.
Australia has 47 active COVID-19 cases, with 36 of those people in hospitals. The pandemic has claimed 908 lives in Australia.
Military-grade camera shows risks of airborne coronavirus spread
As winter approaches, the United States is grappling with a jaw-dropping surge in the number of novel coronavirus infections. More than 288,000 Americans have been killed by a virus that public health officials now say can be spread through airborne transmission.
The virus spreads most commonly through close contact, scientists say. But under certain conditions, people farther than six feet apart can become infected by exposure to tiny droplets and particles exhaled by an infected person, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in October. Those droplets and particles can linger in the air for minutes to hours.
To visually illustrate the risk of airborne transmission in real time, The Washington Post used a military-grade infrared camera capable of detecting exhaled breath.
Can you catch the coronavirus from holiday food, or a Christmas tree? Our FAQ Friday digs into what you should know about celebrating safely. And here are practical, fun ideas on turning your annual cookie swap into a virtual party.
Another UW rivalry game is gone. Tomorrow's game at Oregon has been canceled because of COVID-19, which reportedly knocked the Huskies "well below" the minimum number of players. Next up is the conference title game on Dec. 18… maybe.
"Don’t act like a bunch of children." New Hampshire’s Republican governor blasted anti-maskers yesterday after the state's new House speaker died of COVID-19. Hundreds of fellow lawmakers, many without masks, attended Rep. Dick Hinch's swearing-in ceremony a week before his death.
"Spreading light by not spreading infection": Hanukkah feels different this year in some places, like the Ohio community that's planning a menorah-lighting via helicopter.
China is telling flight attendants to wear diapers as a coronavirus precaution (and meanwhile, Boeing is working on a gee-whiz sanitizing idea).
Put on the music: Here's a Grinch's guide to holiday jams by Washington artists.
Find ideas for making merry this weekend, from baking goodies to getting your fix of outdoor art.
If you can walk, you can snowshoe. Here's how to get started and a list of 10 great routes.
