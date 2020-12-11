Almost a year after the first coronavirus case was announced in the United States, federal advisers endorsed the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Thursday, a huge step toward official authorization of the vaccine on an emergency basis.

With the FDA expected to quickly clear the way for an epic vaccination campaign, Washington state issued detailed guidance yesterday on who should be at the front of the line for 32,000 initial doses that may be split among 17 sites.

The FDA panel’s vote yesterday took place as daily U.S. coronavirus deaths passed a terrible threshold: 3,000 deaths in a day — more than D-Day, more than 9/11.

Meanwhile, positive coronavirus tests are surging in every part of King County in mid-November, reaching all-time highs in many places. FYI Guy looks at the biggest changes.

