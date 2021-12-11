The U.S. National Guard is assisting medical staff in COVID-19 ridden hospitals all over the country. Unvaccinated people who became sick with the virus are overwhelming health care systems, particularly in the Northeast and Upper Midwest. The U.S. is nearing 800,000 COVID-19 deaths while about 40% of the country’s residents remain unvaccinated.

Health officials warned for months about a possible spike in cases as the winter holidays approached if people did not work to mitigate COVID-19 spread. Now it appears that the country is headed toward a “holiday crisis.”

The seven-day average of hospital COVID-19 admissions rose at least 50% from two weeks earlier in 12 states and Washington, D.C., according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

