The United States
set a single-day record on Wednesday of more than 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus, with Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Pennsylvania leading the way in each reporting more than 200 dead. Meanwhile, a group of independent experts will review data on the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine Thursday in what could be the country’s final hurdle in rolling out the first doses of a vaccine.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.
The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting will be broadcast on YouTube beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday and is expected to run until 2:15 p.m.
Watch here:
VIDEO
6:20 am Catch up on the past 24 hours
• Today is a key vaccine day, and Washington state could get more than 60,000 doses next week if Pfizer's shot gets a green light. The FDA's commissioner talked with The Seattle Times about
what's ahead for the vaccine as a panel of independent experts weighs its safety and effectiveness today. Here are the live stream and updating story. The hearing comes after the U.S. endured a record-high day of deaths.
• Is it OK to stop wearing a mask after getting a vaccine? No. A
UW vaccine expert explains why masks and social distancing will still be recommended.
• Infected after 5 minutes, from 20 feet away: A new study is raising concerns that
the widely accepted 6 feet of social distance may not be enough.
• The Gates Foundation is significantly boosting its fight against COVID-19 with an additional $250 million to
get vaccines to the world’s poorest people. Wealthy nations have locked up much of the initial supply, raising fears in Africa — where the second wave is hitting hard — that vaccines won't arrive until the second half of 2021.
• UW football has
paused team activities because of rising COVID-19 cases within the program. Saturday's game at Oregon is a big question mark.
• A small town ignored the virus, because “we trusted each other.” Then people in Mitchell, S.D., started dying.
This is a story of what changes when the pandemic becomes personal, and the medical emergency helicopter comes nearly every day.
• A Florida man refused to mask up in Best Buy. Then he coughed, spit and sneezed all over the store, police said.
It's not the only mask-related confrontation that's led to criminal charges.
• Australia largely beat the virus, but at a cost: It left
thousands of residents stranded abroad.
—Kris Higginson
10:50 pm, Dec. 9, 2020
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page,
ask your question here
.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services