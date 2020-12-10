The United States set a single-day record on Wednesday of more than 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus, with Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Pennsylvania leading the way in each reporting more than 200 dead. Meanwhile, a group of independent experts will review data on the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine Thursday in what could be the country’s final hurdle in rolling out the first doses of a vaccine.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting will be broadcast on YouTube beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday and is expected to run until 2:15 p.m.

