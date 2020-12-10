The United States set a single-day record on Wednesday of more than 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus, with Texas, Colorado, Illinois and Pennsylvania leading the way in each reporting more than 200 dead. Meanwhile, a group of independent experts will review data on the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine Thursday in what could be the country’s final hurdle in rolling out the first doses of a vaccine.
The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee meeting will be broadcast on YouTube beginning at 6 a.m. Thursday and is expected to run until 2:15 p.m.
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine faces one final hurdle as it races to become the first shot greenlighted in the U.S.: a panel of experts who will scrutinize the company’s data for any red flags.
Thursday’s meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s vaccine advisory panel is likely the last step before a U.S. decision to begin shipping millions of doses of the shot, which has shown strong protection against the coronavirus.
The FDA panel functions like a science court that will pick apart the data and debate — in public and live-streamed — whether the shot is safe and effective enough to be cleared for emergency use. The non-government experts specialize in vaccine development, infectious diseases and medical statistics. The FDA is expected to follow the committee’s advice, although it is not required to do so.
The FDA’s decision comes as the coronavirus continues surging across much of the world, claiming more than 1.5 million lives, including more than 289,000 in the U.S.
Washington State University to store, help distribute COVID-19 vaccine
Washington will begin rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine as early as next week, and Washington State University is set to help with the logistics.
As the distribution process moves along, WSU will have a direct role in receiving, storing and helping to distribute the vaccine throughout parts of Eastern Washington.
Specialized freezers will be employed for COVID-19 vaccine storage at the state’s request, said Colleen Kerr, WSU’s vice president for external affairs. As an R1 research institution, a doctoral university that prioritizes significant levels of research activity, as defined by the Carnegie Classification of Institutes of Higher Education, WSU has ultracold freezers capable of storing doses of the vaccine at suitable temperatures, Kerr said.
Meanwhile, WSU pharmacy students have been trained to administer the vaccine, college officials said.
“It will be a moment of complex coordinating and collaborating, and I think it’ll really allow us to fulfill our land-grant mission in the state,” said Kerr, referring to WSU’s status as a land-grant institution.
• Today is a key vaccine day, and Washington state could get more than 60,000 doses next week if Pfizer's shot gets a green light. The FDA's commissioner talked with The Seattle Times about what's ahead for the vaccine as a panel of independent experts weighs its safety and effectiveness today. Here are the live stream and updating story. The hearing comes after the U.S. endured a record-high day of deaths.
• Is it OK to stop wearing a mask after getting a vaccine? No. A UW vaccine expert explains why masks and social distancing will still be recommended.
• Infected after 5 minutes, from 20 feet away: A new study is raising concerns that the widely accepted 6 feet of social distance may not be enough.
• The Gates Foundation is significantly boosting its fight against COVID-19 with an additional $250 million to get vaccines to the world’s poorest people. Wealthy nations have locked up much of the initial supply, raising fears in Africa — where the second wave is hitting hard — that vaccines won't arrive until the second half of 2021.
• UW football has paused team activities because of rising COVID-19 cases within the program. Saturday's game at Oregon is a big question mark.
• A small town ignored the virus, because “we trusted each other.” Then people in Mitchell, S.D., started dying. This is a story of what changes when the pandemic becomes personal, and the medical emergency helicopter comes nearly every day.
• A Florida man refused to mask up in Best Buy. Then he coughed, spit and sneezed all over the store, police said. It's not the only mask-related confrontation that's led to criminal charges.
• Australia largely beat the virus, but at a cost: It left thousands of residents stranded abroad.
