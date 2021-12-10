Though concern over omicron has dominated conversations in recent weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the delta variant is a bigger threat this winter season. The U.S. is still reporting a daily average of 100,000 delta cases and about 1,400 daily COVID-19 deaths. An estimated 60 million Americans remain unvaccinated.
Meanwhile, Slovakian leaders approved a plan meant to incentivize people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People 60 and over can earn up to 300 euros, equivalent to $339, if they get vaccinated. The country has been under lockdown since Nov. 25 and only stores selling “essential goods” remained open.
Amtrak will cut service because it won't have enough workers to run its trains after a vaccine mandate takes effect next month, the company says.
Long COVID is destroying careers and bank accounts. Some 750,000 to 1.3 million Americans are estimated to remain so sick for extended periods that they can’t return to work full time, medical specialists say. Behind those numbers are heartbreaking stories.
Brian Patnoe never saw his nurses' faces behind their masks when he was fighting for his life in March 2020. But that didn't matter when he returned to thank them for keeping him alive: "I saw all the eyes and I was like, ‘I know you, I know you, I know you.'" Then, along with other COVID-19 survivors who gathered at a California hospital for an emotional reunion yesterday, he added his contribution to a pandemic time capsule.