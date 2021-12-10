Though concern over omicron has dominated conversations in recent weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the delta variant is a bigger threat this winter season. The U.S. is still reporting a daily average of 100,000 delta cases and about 1,400 daily COVID-19 deaths. An estimated 60 million Americans remain unvaccinated.
Meanwhile, Slovakian leaders approved a plan meant to incentivize people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People 60 and over can earn up to 300 euros, equivalent to $339, if they get vaccinated. The country has been under lockdown since Nov. 25 and only stores selling “essential goods” remained open.
Pandemic nurse shortage: Kentucky gov declares an emergency
Kentucky’s governor declared the state’s chronic nursing shortage to be an emergency Thursday, taking executive actions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic to boost enrollment in nurse-training programs.
Kentucky is projected to need more than 16,000 additional nurses by 2024, to help fill gaps caused by retirements and people leaving the profession, Gov. Andy Beshear said. His new executive order includes “immediate actions that we believe will provide some relief,” the Democratic governor said. “Obviously long term there is a lot to do.”
The nurse staffing emergency in Kentucky reflects a national epidemic created by the pandemic. Health leaders say the problem is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. And many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies.
Anti-vaccine group targets California’s medical director
The president of California’s medical board, which issues medical licenses and disciplines doctors, says a group of anti-vaccine activists stalked her at home and followed her to her office — where four men confronted her in a dark parking garage in what she described as a terrifying experience.
Kristina Lawson, a former mayor of Walnut Creek who was appointed to the board by former Gov. Jerry Brown, said in social media on Wednesday she grew concerned Monday after she noticed the people in a white SUV parked near her home and saw someone flying a drone over her house.
Lawson said that when she left the office building and entered the parking garage later that evening, four men jumped out of the SUV with cameras and recording equipment and confronted her.
Amtrak will cut service because it won't have enough workers to run its trains after a vaccine mandate takes effect next month, the company says.
Long COVID is destroying careers and bank accounts. Some 750,000 to 1.3 million Americans are estimated to remain so sick for extended periods that they can’t return to work full time, medical specialists say. Behind those numbers are heartbreaking stories.
Brian Patnoe never saw his nurses' faces behind their masks when he was fighting for his life in March 2020. But that didn't matter when he returned to thank them for keeping him alive: "I saw all the eyes and I was like, ‘I know you, I know you, I know you.'" Then, along with other COVID-19 survivors who gathered at a California hospital for an emotional reunion yesterday, he added his contribution to a pandemic time capsule.