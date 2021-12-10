Though concern over omicron has dominated conversations in recent weeks, Dr. Anthony Fauci said the delta variant is a bigger threat this winter season. The U.S. is still reporting a daily average of 100,000 delta cases and about 1,400 daily COVID-19 deaths. An estimated 60 million Americans remain unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, Slovakian leaders approved a plan meant to incentivize people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. People 60 and over can earn up to 300 euros, equivalent to $339, if they get vaccinated. The country has been under lockdown since Nov. 25 and only stores selling “essential goods” remained open.

