Though the severity of omicron is still unknown, Moderna’s CEO predicted that existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective in combating the omicron variant than they were for other virus variants. While country leaders move to take precautions and learn about the variant, it may take months for vaccine developers to create doses to specifically target omicron.
New reports indicate that the mutated virus was already in Europe about a week before South African health officials reported their first omicron case. Brazil and Japan reported their first cases this week, showing the difficulty in containing the variant in an era of readily accessible travel.
Greek officials passed a measure requiring individuals over 60 to be fully vaccinated or face monthly fines of 100-euro, which is equivalent to $114 dollars. The measure goes into effect at the beginning of next year and was passed in an attempt to disrupt the country’s current surge in cases and concerns over omicron.
How 2 flights to Europe may have spurred the spread of the omicron variant
For the hundreds of passengers traveling from South Africa to Amsterdam on Friday, flight KL592 had all the trappings of international travel in the COVID era.
They came armed with paperwork proving their eligibility to fly, and check-in agents sifted through a bewildering assortment of requirements determined by final destination. Some countries, like the United States, required vaccinated travelers to show negative test results. On the long flight, only some wore masks, passengers said, as flight attendants often let the slipping masks slide.
But while the flight was en route, everything changed on the ground.
Panic about the new omicron variant that had been discovered in southern Africa prompted countries to close their borders. The arrivals descended into a new post-omicron reality, and it was a hellish one, with hours spent breathing stale air as their planes sat on the tarmac, then fighting exhaustion in crammed waiting rooms, awaiting swab results in close quarters with fellow travelers who would turn out to be infected with the new and possibly more dangerous variant.
“We were in the same place, the same room,” said one passenger, Jan Mezek, 39, a laboratory technician whose company services swab-test machines and who was returning from a two-week work trip to his home in Prague. “I felt like a pig in a pen,” he said, adding “they were completely spreading the virus around us.”
Omicron variant, in at least 20 nations, spread earlier than was known
The heavily mutated new coronavirus variant was in Europe several days earlier than previously known, health officials said Tuesday, and the number of countries where it has been found increased to at least 20, raising questions about whether the pandemic is about to surge once again.
The Netherlands’ National Institute for Public Health and the Environment said that samples taken on Nov. 19 and Nov. 23 — before the Nov. 24 announcement of omicron’s existence — tested positive for the variant. Health officials have notified the two infected people and are doing contact tracing to try to limit the spread.
Mutations in the omicron variant strongly suggest that it is more contagious than previous forms of the virus, scientists say. They caution that they cannot be sure without more testing and data, but the evidence so far is sobering.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it planned to toughen coronavirus testing and screening of people flying to the United States, by requiring all international passengers to provide a negative result from a test taken within 24 hours of departure.
Marcus Lamb, head of Daystar, a Christian network that discouraged vaccines, dies after getting COVID-19
Marcus Lamb, founder of the large Christian network Daystar, died Tuesday after contracting the coronavirus. Lamb’s network during the pandemic has made the virus a huge focus, calling it a satanic attack that should not be treated with vaccines.
Daystar is the second-largest Christian network in the world, according to CBN News, a competitor, reaching 2 billion people worldwide. Its brand is a fluid, modern, charismatic faith, more about general good-vs.-evil, miraculous healings and religious freedom than any specific denominational theology.
But during the pandemic, Lamb and his network went in big with anti-vaccine conspiracies, hosting daily interviews with skeptics who talked about dangerous, hidden forces pushing vaccines and stealing Christians’ freedoms.
Lamb’s son, Jonathan, said the disease was a '"spiritual attack from the enemy" who was "doing everything he can to take down my dad.”
White evangelical Christians resist coronavirus vaccines at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States, a phenomenon experts say is bound up in politics, skepticism about government and in their consumption of alternative media and unfounded conspiracy theories about vaccine dangers.