Though the severity of omicron is still unknown, Moderna’s CEO predicted that existing COVID-19 vaccines would be less effective in combating the omicron variant than they were for other virus variants. While country leaders move to take precautions and learn about the variant, it may take months for vaccine developers to create doses to specifically target omicron.

New reports indicate that the mutated virus was already in Europe about a week before South African health officials reported their first omicron case. Brazil and Japan reported their first cases this week, showing the difficulty in containing the variant in an era of readily accessible travel.

Greek officials passed a measure requiring individuals over 60 to be fully vaccinated or face monthly fines of 100-euro, which is equivalent to $114 dollars. The measure goes into effect at the beginning of next year and was passed in an attempt to disrupt the country’s current surge in cases and concerns over omicron.

