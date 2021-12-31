U.S. health officials reported 488,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday, shattering the daily record as the second year of the pandemic comes to an end. Officials reported the rapid surge in cases is largely driven by the latest variant, which is highly transmissible.
A live fireworks and augmented reality show will be held at the Space Needle during New Year’s Eve, but public viewings and crowds will not be allowed at the Seattle Center as there is no way to verify vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test in the open 74-acre park, officials said.
Meanwhile, officials in Quebec announced they would impose a nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on New Year’s Eve as multiple provinces report surges in cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec doubled in one week reaching 939 and officials expected to report a record 16,000 daily cases Friday.
Party-goers urged not to travel across UK as omicron surges
LONDON (AP) — Officials have warned revellers in Scotland and Wales to think twice before travelling to England to ring in the new year, highlighting how the four parts of the U.K. were again taking starkly different approaches to coronavirus restrictions amid record-high infections and soaring hospitalizations.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has resisted tightening restrictions in England despite the rapid spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, instead focusing on frequent self-testing and an expanded vaccine booster program to control the spread of infections.
Meanwhile Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, imposed new restrictions this week that closed all nightclubs and limited social gatherings. Bars and pubs have had to return to table service only. In Edinburgh, which traditionally hosts one of Europe’s largest New Year’s Eve parties, people have been urged to stay at home.
While no formal travel ban is in place to stop Scottish party-goers from making their way to England on Friday, Scotland’s deputy leader John Swinney said travelling would be the “wrong course of action.”
Travel forecast 2022: Experts weigh in on pandemic-ready getaways and strategies
Despite the blows dealt to the travel industry by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, eager travelers are packed and ready for 2022, Seattle-area travel experts say.
Resurgent vacationers have new goals in mind — to have rich, unforgettable experiences — but they’ll have to be agile to reach them while navigating the ever-changing landscape of regulations. With omicron now the dominant variant in the U.S., plans always have the potential to be disrupted.
With that in mind, we spoke to Seattle-based travelers and travel experts to compile their outlooks for the domestic and international travel landscape. Even though the surging omicron variant, coupled with winter weather issues, caused travel chaos over December’s peak holiday travel week, there’s still a sense of cautious optimism in the air as relates to travel in 2022.
Two-thirds of Americans are planning significant trips next year, according to Seattle-based Expedia’s 2022 Travel Trends Report, which dubbed its theme as the “Greatest of All Trips” mindset. The report, a collaboration with Northstar Research Firm, polled 12,000 people worldwide.