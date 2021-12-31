U.S. health officials reported 488,000 coronavirus cases Wednesday, shattering the daily record as the second year of the pandemic comes to an end. Officials reported the rapid surge in cases is largely driven by the latest variant, which is highly transmissible.

Some major cities, including Atlanta, have canceled public New Year’s Eve festivities amid the wave of cases. But New York City is still set to hold celebrations in Times Square limiting the crowd to 15,000 from the usual 58,000.

A live fireworks and augmented reality show will be held at the Space Needle during New Year’s Eve, but public viewings and crowds will not be allowed at the Seattle Center as there is no way to verify vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test in the open 74-acre park, officials said.

Meanwhile, officials in Quebec announced they would impose a nighttime curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on New Year’s Eve as multiple provinces report surges in cases. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec doubled in one week reaching 939 and officials expected to report a record 16,000 daily cases Friday.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world. Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across Washington and the world.