The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain, The Associated Press reported.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
• A federal $600 stimulus payment could hit your bank account as soon as tomorrow, but those who need aid the most may not get all of it quickly. President Donald Trump's push to boost the payout to $2,000 hangs in the balance in the Senate today, forcing Republicans into a difficult choice. (Follow that developing story here.) What changed Trump's mind after he refused for days to sign the stimulus bill? "A very intense Christmas Day" on the golf course.
• "What I feel now is a new life." More than 300 days after Life Care Center of Kirkland hit the headlines as the original epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, a nurse who first noticed the signs of trouble got a vaccine yesterday. With a huge U.S. study starting today for yet another vaccine, here's a look at the top options, including a possible one-dose shot.
• A small number of COVID-19 patients who had never experienced mental health problems are developing severe psychotic symptoms weeks after contracting the virus — symptoms like a voice telling a mother to kill her children.
• California is expected to extend strict stay-home orders today after its governor warned residents to brace for a surge … on top of a surge … on top of another surge.
• The pandemic is killing people with diabetes or Alzheimer’s who didn’t even contract the virus, an analysis of federal data shows. Doctors and researchers explain how this is happening.
• A Massachusetts Republican leader posed for a maskless photo at a White House party that his wife urged him to skip. Three days later, he was rushed to the hospital. He says he's still "paying the price."
• The doctor buckles “all the hopes and dreams” into the passenger seat of his pickup truck and sets off. The precious cargo: a blue cooler packed with vaccine doses. On the snowy roads of rural Michigan, Richard Bates is driving, and driving, and driving.
