The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Donald Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain, The Associated Press reported.
US begins vaccinating its troops in South Korea
The United States has started vaccinating its troops based in South Korea, as its Asian ally reported its highest daily COVID-19 fatalities amid surging cases in the country.
The United States Forces Korea said it started inoculating military and civilian health-care workers, first responders and the USFK command team with the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.
Biden to address nation on pandemic
President-elect Joe Biden plans to deliver an address on the coronavirus pandemic as the nation experiences what his chief medical adviser on the issue, Anthony Fauci, described Tuesday as a surge in cases “that has just gotten out of control in many respects.”
Biden’s remarks, planned Tuesday afternoon in Wilmington, Del., are expected to be his most extensive since early this month, when he laid out a plan for his first 100 days in office that included imploring all Americans to wear masks.
Fauci, appearing on CNN on Tuesday morning, said vaccines would not reach Americans as quickly as hoped and lamented what he expects to be a post-holiday increase in cases and the strong possibility than January’s caseload will exceed even that of December.
Canada is turning asylum seekers away at the border. In the U.S., they face deportation
Like thousands of others who have sought asylum in Canada in recent years, Apollinaire Nduwimana entered the country at Roxham Road, an unofficial border crossing between New York and Quebec.
But in this year of the coronavirus, the Burundian man was barred from making a claim. Instead, Canadian border guards turned him back to the United States, where he was arrested and detained with a final order of removal.
When the United States and Canada agreed in March to close their border to asylum seekers at unauthorized entry points, Canadian officials said they had received assurances from their U.S. counterparts that the asylum seekers they turned back wouldn’t be deported.
Now at least one has been. At least eight others, including Nduwimana, are being held at a federal detention facility in Batavia, N.Y., many with final removal orders. One of them, a Ghanaian man, was pulled off a plane this month, avoiding deportation only after a lawyer obtained a temporary stay of removal.
Ottawa is stepping in — kind of.
Wuhan’s COVID cases may have been 10 times higher than reported, study shows
The scale of the covid-19 outbreak in Wuhan early this year may have been nearly 10 times the recorded tally, a study conducted by China’s public health authorities indicates, leaving the city where the coronavirus first took hold still well short of the immunity required to protect against a potential resurgence.
About 4.4% of those tested were found to have specific antibodies that can fight off the pathogen that causes covid-19, indicating they were infected some time in the past, according to a serological survey of more than 34,000 people conducted in April by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The data was released late Monday.
That ratio would suggest that with Wuhan home to about 11 million people, as many as 500,000 residents may have been infected, nearly 10 times more than the 50,000 confirmed covid-19 cases reported by health authorities in mid-April, when the survey was conducted.
. The U.S. has raised questions about China’s accounting of the virus fallout in Wuhan, which was quickly eclipsed by larger outbreaks in Europe and North America. A number of revisions of the case and deaths data added to suspicions China was massaging the numbers.
• A federal $600 stimulus payment could hit your bank account as soon as tomorrow, but those who need aid the most may not get all of it quickly. President Donald Trump's push to boost the payout to $2,000 hangs in the balance in the Senate today, forcing Republicans into a difficult choice. (Follow that developing story here.) What changed Trump's mind after he refused for days to sign the stimulus bill? "A very intense Christmas Day" on the golf course.
• "What I feel now is a new life." More than 300 days after Life Care Center of Kirkland hit the headlines as the original epicenter of the U.S. coronavirus outbreak, a nurse who first noticed the signs of trouble got a vaccine yesterday. With a huge U.S. study starting today for yet another vaccine, here's a look at the top options, including a possible one-dose shot.
• A small number of COVID-19 patients who had never experienced mental health problems are developing severe psychotic symptoms weeks after contracting the virus — symptoms like a voice telling a mother to kill her children.
• California is expected to extend strict stay-home orders today after its governor warned residents to brace for a surge … on top of a surge … on top of another surge.
• The pandemic is killing people with diabetes or Alzheimer’s who didn’t even contract the virus, an analysis of federal data shows. Doctors and researchers explain how this is happening.
• A Massachusetts Republican leader posed for a maskless photo at a White House party that his wife urged him to skip. Three days later, he was rushed to the hospital. He says he's still "paying the price."
• The doctor buckles “all the hopes and dreams” into the passenger seat of his pickup truck and sets off. The precious cargo: a blue cooler packed with vaccine doses. On the snowy roads of rural Michigan, Richard Bates is driving, and driving, and driving.
