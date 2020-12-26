We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage.
For the very elderly, the coronavirus math is unique, and daunting
While overall death rates in the low single digits dominate most discussions of COVID-19, the actual death rate among those 85-plus infected with the disease is as high as 20 percent, notes columnist Danny Westneat, who recounts the story of his father's isolation in light of those numbers.
"What this means is a small segment of society, such as the elderly and the immunocompromised, has ended up bearing most of the pandemic’s emotional weight — the gut-level fear of the disease, for one thing, but also the extreme isolation and breakdown of social ties," Westneat writes. A team of researchers at the UW published a study on this phenomenon, calling the effect for seniors a “double pandemic.”
COVID-19 relief package to give some help to Washington state — if it happens
The new federal COVID-19 stimulus package doesn’t have funds to ease state and local budget shortfalls amid the pandemic, but it would give Washington more than $1.7 billion to, among other things, help students and schools to deal with learning loss and provide rent relief.
It would do those things, that is, if it is actually enacted. President Donald Trump has threatened to veto the deal approved this week by Congress, which spent much of the year deadlocked on a new stimulus package. Trump said Wednesday he wants lawmakers to increase the amount paid to taxpayers from $600 to $2,000 for individuals and $4,000 for couples. The bill’s fate remains uncertain.
Catch up on the past 24 hours
Now that two have been federally approved, the availability and timetable for vaccines remain a pressing issue one for many. This week, Washington was set to receive 130,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, which was approved by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup on Sunday after having been awarded emergency approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Here are some FAQs about how people will know when it is their turn to be vaccinated and whether pregnant women should be vaccinated for the virus.
International airlines continued to scramble to impose travel restrictions on flights from Britain, due to concerns about a new mutation of the coronavirus. The U.S. joined other countries in requiring airline passengers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test before their flight, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced.
Around the globe, people struggled with virus-related isolation on Christmas Day. Solitude during times of traditional social gathering with family or friends is particularly difficult for the elderly. And residents of cities and places usually alive with holiday activity reported stark scenes of deserted streets and public landmarks.
In Washington, D.C. -- and, by extension, President Trump's Florida holiday getaway -- confusion continued to reign about the massive federal coronavirus relief package, which awaits the president's signature. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she plans a full floor vote Monday on pandemic aid that includes the $2,000 payments to individuals that Trump now says he wants, replacing the $600 in the original legislation. The $900 billion package also would include forgivable loans for small businesses, supplemental unemployment benefits, support for renters facing eviction and funds for vaccine distribution.
Another health care worker, a Boston doctor, suffered a significant allergic reaction to a dose of coronavirus vaccine. The case was the first believed to have been a result of receiving the Moderna vaccine. Health officials continued to stress that such reactions have been both treatable and extremely rare.
World health officials, meanwhile, worried that distribution of vaccines to wealthy nations would worsen global economic inequities as countries begin to recover from the pandemic's impacts. Many poor countries could wait until 2024 to fully vaccinate their populations, experts say. This could constrain their economies at a time that rich countries are expected to grow their economies and prosper.
Connect with us
Want major coronavirus stories sent to you via text message?
Text the word COVID to 855-480-9667 or enter your phone number below.
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page, ask your question here. If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Most Read Local Stories
- How will people know when to get the coronavirus vaccine — and should pregnant women get it?
- Seven Gables Theatre gutted by fire in Seattle's U District VIEW
- Coronavirus daily news updates, Dec. 25: What to know today about COVID-19 in the Seattle area, Washington state and the world
- How it feels in a pandemic where the death rate really is 20%
- Legal costs in protest lawsuit stack up for Seattle, could top $600,000 if judge awards fees