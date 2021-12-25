This holiday season, millions of people have weighed their need to spend time with family and friends against the risk of catching the fast-moving omicron COVID-19 variant, at the same time winter chill moves social gatherings indoors.

People are traveling by air at 80% to 90% of pre-pandemic rates, but shortages of crew are cancelling some flights.

Despite vaccination rates of over 80% in King County the area is due for a challenge when weekend snow falls and temperatures below 20 degrees hit Monday, complicating efforts to operate warming shelters without viral spread.

It’s still unclear to what extent universities may revert to online classes, as the University of Washington plans for Jan. 3-9, or how soon the Seattle Kraken will be playing hockey again.

New Zealanders, however, celebrated Christmas with beach barbecues, taking advantage of a nearly 95% vaccination rate, summer weather and the ability to intercept omicron at island borders.

The Washington State Department of Health did not issue updated COVID-19 statistics on Friday afternoon (which would normally appear here in a chart), because of the Christmas holiday.