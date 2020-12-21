As vaccines to vanquish COVID-19 are airlifted and trucked across the United States, so is the coronavirus itself, carried within millions of people who visit family and friends this holiday week.

Moderna’s vaccine, which can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, was authorized by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Group, announced Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday. This follows emergency approval Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Six million doses are expected to be distributed nationwide this week. Moderna began its testing in Seattle, where volunteer Jennifer Haller received the first trial injection in March.

Last week, medical workers in Washington state began to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which must be kept between minus-76 and minus-112 degrees Fahrenheit.

Meanwhile, U.S. air travel has climbed back to 1 million passengers per day, still less than a normal holiday season, but a sign many people have tired of staying in lockdowns.

Also over the weekend, Congress agreed on a $908 billion economic-relief package, to deal with job losses and business hardships caused by COVID-19. Uncle Sam will send most Americans a $600 check. Other provisions include green-energy programs, child care, a $25 billion fund for rental assistance and $14 billion to prop up public transit operations. Nearly $300 million would reach Puget Sound-area transit agencies, whose ridership has plummeted by more than half.

Throughout Monday, we’ll be posting updates here by Seattle Times journalists and news services, from the Pacific Northwest and worldwide. Previous days’ updates and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.