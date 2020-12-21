As vaccines to vanquish COVID-19 are airlifted and trucked across the United States, so is the coronavirus itself, carried within millions of people who visit family and friends this holiday week.
Moderna’s vaccine, which can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, was authorized by the Western States Scientific Safety Review Group, announced Gov. Jay Inslee on Sunday. This follows emergency approval Friday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
ThroughoutMonday, we’ll be posting updates here by Seattle Times journalists and news services, from the Pacific Northwest and worldwide. Previous days’ updates and all our coronavirus coverage can be found here.
• Most Americans will get direct payments under a $900 billion COVID-19 relief deal that Congress is expected to pass today. It also includes help for hard-hit workers and businesses, and much more. Here are details of what's in it for you. The relief will be part of a spending package that also includes major FAA oversight reform, propelled by outrage over the deadly Boeing 737 MAX crashes. Oh, and lawmakers included a tax deduction for what critics call the "three-martini lunch."
• "Wrestling match" over who gets vaccinated next: A federal panel yesterday recommended that shots quickly go to Americans over 75 and essential workers, followed by several more tiers of people. But who counts as essential? Major companies are getting loud about how they're really "the front line to those front-line people." And although teachers are near the front, students are in back, raising questions about reopening schools.
• British leaders say a highly contagious new strain of the virus is spreading rapidly, prompting a tight new lockdown as other nations slam their borders closed to U.K. travelers. Scientists are worried but not surprised by recent mutations: “It’s a real warning that we need to pay closer attention,” says an evolutionary biologist at Seattle's Fred Hutch.
• Today's Rant & Rave celebrates those of you who take an extra little step with your masks. It sends a big signal, one reader writes.
—Kris Higginson
