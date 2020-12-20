Washington state officials are focused on vaccinating healthcare workers and long-term care residents, with more doses expected soon. Today, an independent panel of experts is expected to release guidance on who should receive vaccines next, which will shape the state’s next steps.
Congress may vote on an economic relief bill as soon as today, after months of delays. Lawmakers say the package, which will cost nearly $1 trillion, includes supplemental unemployment benefits, direct stimulus payments, subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, healthcare providers and renters facing eviction.
COVID-19 added new element of risk to the Grant County agriculture season
QUINCY, Grant County — Last spring’s arrival of COVID-19 loomed as a disruptive new threat to those who make their living from the land. Some feared that the virus would sweep the ranks of the agricultural labor force, leaving county farmers and growers short-handed to harvest crops and pick fruit.
This year, the virus sickened some workers and caused upheaval in key potato markets. But no Grant County workers died, according to the county health district, and COVID-19 did not cripple county agriculture, which in a typical year generates more than $1 billion in sales.
“This was new for everybody — taking people’s temperatures and keeping people separate certainly is not natural,” said Lisa Karstetter, who with husband Kent Karstetter grows fruit and other crops on nearly 1,500 acres. “We all came together to do the best we could with the cards we were dealt.”