Washington state officials are focused on vaccinating healthcare workers and long-term care residents, with more doses expected soon. Today, an independent panel of experts is expected to release guidance on who should receive vaccines next, which will shape the state’s next steps.

Congress may vote on an economic relief bill as soon as today, after months of delays. Lawmakers say the package, which will cost nearly $1 trillion, includes supplemental unemployment benefits, direct stimulus payments, subsidies for hard-hit businesses and funding for schools, healthcare providers and renters facing eviction.

We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.

