The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to nail down its coronavirus vaccine plan, and on Tuesday announced health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities should receive the first doses of vaccines.

A senior CDC official also confirmed Tuesday the agency is planning to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to the virus, settling on seven to 10 days depending on if they receive a negative test result.

