The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to nail down its coronavirus vaccine plan, and on Tuesday announced
health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities should receive the first doses of vaccines.
A senior CDC official also confirmed Tuesday the agency is
planning to shorten the recommended length of quarantine after exposure to the virus, settling on seven to 10 days depending on if they receive a negative test result.
We’re updating this page with the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on the Seattle area, the U.S. and the world.
Click here to see previous days’ live updates and all our other coronavirus coverage, and here to see how we track the daily spread across the state.
6:05 am Catch up on the last 24 hours
•
Health-care workers and residents of long-term-care facilities will be among the first to get a coronavirus vaccine, a CDC advisory panel decided yesterday. When? Maybe as soon as this month, King County’s top health official said. Here are the next steps.
• Now airlines must embark on "
the mission of the century" to carry vaccines around the world, with Boeing jets playing a key role.
• Britain became the first nation to OK a vaccine,
giving emergency approval today to the shot developed by Pfizer.
• An important change: If you believe you’ve been exposed, the CDC says
you need to quarantine for seven to 10 days, not 14 as previously recommended.
• In a small Oregon town,
at least 20 firefighters were exposed to COVID-19 while attending a training session.
• A Los Angeles County official has egg on her face after speaking strongly about the dangers of outdoor restaurant dining —
and then having dinner on a restaurant patio.
• "Blaming people, yelling at them — clearly it's not working." Americans' Thanksgiving missteps terrified health experts. Now they're trying to deal with
several key takeaways as we head toward the doubleheader of Christmas and New Year’s. For those who plan to travel, is going by rail safer than by air? Here’s what experts say. And there’s at least one place we won’t be going, even though it’s oh-so-close.
—The Seattle Times
9:41 pm, Dec. 1, 2020
Do you have questions about the coronavirus that causes COVID-19?
Ask in the form below and we'll dig for answers. If you're using a mobile device and can't see the form on this page,
ask your question here
.
If you have specific medical questions, please contact your doctor.
Seattle Times staff & news services